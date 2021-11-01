The two warnings have been issued for Scarborough for this afternoon (Nov 1).

The Met Office said people should 'act now' as flooding is expected as Foreshore Road and Sandside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said: "Strong winds are expected to cause large waves and spray affecting Scarborough this afternoon, Monday 1st November, from 12:30 to 15:00.

Flood warnings have been issued for Scarborough

"Areas likely to be affected are paths and promenades along Sandside in Scarborough. Unsettled weather will continue throughout the week, with high tides forecast later in the week, which may require further alerts and warnings to be issued in this area.

"We are monitoring the situation and forecasts closely. Please stay away from coastal paths and promenades in this area, as large waves and spray can be dangerous."

The Met Office also issued advice on what to do if you are affected by the flood warning.

It said: "A flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected. You should do all the actions for a flood alert, but also:

- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

- move family and pets to safety

- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now