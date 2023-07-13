The weather has been unsettled in Yorkshire this week but will the rain continue? Here is an hourly forecast for Harrogate today (July 13) as we mark the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show.

We can expect sunny spells and showers today but according to the Met Office, the weather may not be as heavy or frequent as previous days.

The day is also expected to be less breezy and will be drier in the afternoon, with increased amounts of sunshine for most areas including Harrogate and a maximum temperature of 22C.

Met Office meteorologist Andy Page said: “The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week.

The Heavy Horse Pairs displaying around the main ring of the Great Yorkshire Show on day two. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“While not everywhere in the UK will experience the heaviest downpours, it will remain an unsettled and relatively cool period, in stark contrast to the heat we experienced in June.”

Despite the unpredictable weather conditions, lots of people continue to attend the Great Yorkshire Show and are enjoying the event.

Hourly weather forecast for Harrogate on day three of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023

8am to 9am

Large crowds attending the show. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Light showers

14C

40 per cent chance of precipitation

9am to 10am

Sunny intervals

15C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

10am to 11am

Sunny intervals

16C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

11am to 12pm

Sunny

17C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

12pm to 1pm

Cloudy

17C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Sunny intervals

18C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

2pm to 3pm

Sunny intervals

18C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

3pm to 4pm

Sunny intervals

19C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Sunny intervals

19C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

5pm to 6pm

Sunny

18C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

6pm to 7pm

Sunny intervals

18C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Sunny intervals

17C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

8pm to 9pm

Sunny intervals

16C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

9pm to 10pm

Sunny intervals

15C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Partly cloudy

15C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

11pm to 12am

Cloudy

14C