We can expect sunny spells and showers today but according to the Met Office, the weather may not be as heavy or frequent as previous days.
The day is also expected to be less breezy and will be drier in the afternoon, with increased amounts of sunshine for most areas including Harrogate and a maximum temperature of 22C.
Met Office meteorologist Andy Page said: “The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week.
“While not everywhere in the UK will experience the heaviest downpours, it will remain an unsettled and relatively cool period, in stark contrast to the heat we experienced in June.”
Despite the unpredictable weather conditions, lots of people continue to attend the Great Yorkshire Show and are enjoying the event.
Hourly weather forecast for Harrogate on day three of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023
8am to 9am
Light showers
14C
40 per cent chance of precipitation
9am to 10am
Sunny intervals
15C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
10am to 11am
Sunny intervals
16C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
11am to 12pm
Sunny
17C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
12pm to 1pm
Cloudy
17C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Sunny intervals
18C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
2pm to 3pm
Sunny intervals
18C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
3pm to 4pm
Sunny intervals
19C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Sunny intervals
19C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
5pm to 6pm
Sunny
18C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
6pm to 7pm
Sunny intervals
18C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Sunny intervals
17C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
8pm to 9pm
Sunny intervals
16C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
9pm to 10pm
Sunny intervals
15C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Partly cloudy
15C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
11pm to 12am
Cloudy
14C
10 per cent chance of precipitation