This is the full schedule of events at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate this week.

The Great Yorkshire Show is expected to be very busy and popular this year with the finest animals in the country competing in the cattle competitions and star performer Lorenzo is set to return to the Main Ring each day. From Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14, visitors can look forward to riding competitions, food and fun family-friendly activities.

The Great Yorkshire Show is regarded as one of the best agricultural shows in the UK and welcomes 140,000 people to the showground every year. It celebrates all things agriculture, food, farming and countryside.

Visitors can expect show jumping with some of the best riders in the country competing including Cock O The North. There will also be livestock competing across the judging rings as well as cutting edge machinery, farming equipment, a food hall, cooking demonstrations and a garden show.

Schedule of Great Yorkshire Show 2023

Tuesday

- Main Ring: Ridden Hunters: Novices and Weights (HOYS), Ridden Hunter Championship, Lizzie Jones and The Yorkshire Volunteers Band, Lorenzo, Heavy Horse Singles, show jumping.

- TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden Coloured Horses (HOYS), Small Hunter (HOYS), Open Working Hunters (HOYS), Novice Working Hunters, Working Hunter Championship.

- Riding Ring: Shires, Clydesdales, Irish Draught - Breeding, Cleveland Bays.

- GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot interview with Adam Henson. Followed by book signing.

- Cattle Rings: Beef Shorthorn National Show and classes, Longhorn National Show and classes, Native Beef Breed classes, Commercial Cattle classes.

Sheep Rings: MV and Non MV Sheep Breed classes, Wool Fleece classes, Commercial Lamb Carcass classes.

- Pig Rings: Modern Pig Breed classes.

- Goat Rings: Milking competitions.

- Forestry: Wood Crafts - Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking - competitions.

- Forestry and Woodland: Small Scale Forestry, Mobile Sawmilling and Chainsaw Carving, Horse Logging, Hedge Laying, Green Woodworking and Coppice Crafts, Pole Climbing practice session, Meet the Harvester, Live Forestry Demonstration, KindleWoods Workshop Session.

- Beagles and Harriers.

- Hives & Honey.

- Rabbit Display.

- Sheep Shearing.

- Farming Events and Displays.

- A new Innovation Zone showcasing new agricultural technology and research.

- Hands on family friendly activities in the Discovery Zone.

- A new Sheep to Chic Fashion Show on the Sheep Shearing Stage.

- Sheep Dog Trials.

- Shoemaking.

- Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena.

- Art Show.

- Game Cookery Theatre.

- Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall.

- Cheese and Dairy Show – judging.

- Cheese and Dairy Show Stage: Story of le Gruyere, Cheese Awards Around the World, Pairing Wine and Cheese.

- Flowers and Horticulture including Garden Show.

- Live music in the President’s Lawn Bandstand.

- Shopping.

Wednesday

- Main Ring: Irish Draught Ridden, Ladies Side Saddle (HOYS), Riding Horses (HOYS), Scurry – Small Ponies, Band and Lizzie Jones, Show Jumping, Heavy Horse Pairs, Scurry – Large Ponies, Lorenzo, Best Soldier Presentation.

- TopSpec White Rose Ring: Hunter Breeding & Youngstock, Sport Horse Breeding, Riding Pony Breeding and Youngstock, Veterans, Ridden Cobs (HOYS), Ridden Maxi Cob (HOYS), Retrained Racehorses.

- Ridings Ring: Coloured Youngstock, Standard Shetlands, New Forest, Miniature Shetlands, Donkeys, Exmoors, Dartmoors.

- GYS Stage: Future Farmers Breakfast Meeting, Presenter Christine Talbot interview with Adam Henson, followed by a book signing.

- Cattle Rings: Continental Beef Breed classes, British Charolais National Show and classes, Dairy Breed classes.

- Sheep Rings: MV and Non MV Sheep Breed classes.

- Pig Rings: Traditional Pig Breed classes.

- Goat Rings: Second Milking competition, Goatlings and Female Kids, Novice Goat Handler Competition.

- Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations.

- Forestry and Woodland: Small Scale Forestry, Mobile Sawmilling and Chainsaw Carving, Horse Logging, Hedge Laying, Green Woodworking and Coppice Crafts, The 2023 Great British Pole Climbing Championships, Meet the Harvester, Live Forestry Demonstration, KindleWoods Workshop Session.

- Pigeons.

- Foxhounds.

- Hives and Honey.

- Sheep Shearing.

- Farming Events and Displays.

- A new Innovation Zone showcasing new agricultural technology and research.

- Hands on family friendly activities in the Discovery Zone.

- A new Sheep to Chic Fashion Show on the Sheep Shearing Stage.

- Sheep Dog Trials.

- Shoemaking.

- Tye Trophy Awards.

- Student Awards.

- Long Service Awards.

- Wool Fleeces.

- Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena.

- Art Show.

- Game Cookery Theatre.

- Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall.

- Cheese and Dairy Show – Consumer Choice.

- Cheese and Dairy Show Stage: The Story of Yorkshire Dama Cheese, Awards Ceremony, Regional and Local Cheese, The Perfect Cheese Board, Fix Our Food, Local Legends, Beer, Cheese and Friends.

- Flowers and Horticulture including Garden Show.

- Live music in the President’s Lawn Bandstand.

- Shopping

Thursday

- Main Ring: Grand Cattle Parade and Judging of Blythewood Dairy Pairs, Cock O’the North Show Jumping Competition, Band & Lizzie Jones., A Year in the Life of a Hound. Equine classes: Highland, Connemara, Welsh A, Welsh B, Welsh C, Welsh D, Heavy Horse Teams, Scurry Championship, In-Hand Supreme Championship, Lorenzo.

- TopSpec White Rose Ring: Ridden M&M Small Breeds (HOYS), Welsh A, Welsh B, Small Breed Championships, Ridden M&M Large Breeds (HOYS) – New Forest, Connemara, Highland, Welsh C, Welsh D, Fell, Dales, Large Breed Championship, Overall Breed Championship.

- Ridings Ring: Fells, Dales, M&M First Ridden (HOYS), M&M Lead Reign (HOYS), M&M Mini Championship.

- GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot interview with Matt Baker MBE. Followed by book signing.

- Cattle Rings: Dairy Preliminary judging of Blythewood Pairs, Dairy Interbreed Group, Dairy Exhibitor Bred Pairs, Dairy Junior Championship, Dairy Supreme. Championship. Beef Interbreed, Beef Junior Championship, Beef Supreme Championship, Grand Cattle Parade.

- Sheep Rings: Commercial Female Championship, MV and Non MV Accredited Supreme Championships, Overall Supreme Championship, Young Handlers (MV and Non MV).

- Pig Rings: BPA Pig of the Year Qualifier, Supreme Championship, BPA Pig of the Year Final, BPA Young Pig of the Year Qualifier, Young Stock Handler Competition

- Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show: Milking Competitions.

- Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations.

- Forestry and Woodland: Small Scale Forestry, Mobile Sawmilling and Chainsaw Carving, Horse Logging, Hedge Laying, Green Woodworking and Coppice Crafts, The 2023 Great British Pole Climbing Championships, Meet the Harvester, Live Forestry Demonstration, KindleWoods Workshop Session.

- Egg Show.

- Working Terriers.

- Hives and Honey.

- Sheep Shearing.

- Farming Events and Displays.

- A new Innovation Zone showcasing new agricultural technology and research.

- Hands on family friendly activities in the Discovery Zone.

- A new Sheep to Chic Fashion Show on the Sheep Shearing Stage.

- Sheep Dog Trials.

- Shoemaking.

- Poultry – Egg Show.

- Wool Fleeces.

- Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena.

- Art Show.

- Game Cookery Theatre.

- Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall.

- Cheese and Dairy Show – Learn to Grade.

- Cheese and Dairy Show Stage: How to Judge Cheese, Story of local cheesemakers Shepherd's Purse, 2.30pm Cheese Auction.

- Flowers & Horticulture including Garden Show.

- Live music in the President’s Lawn Bandstand.

- Shopping.

Friday

- Main Ring: Grand Cattle Parade and Judging of Blythewood Beef Pairs, Band & Lizzie Jones. Equine: Intermediate Show Riding Type (HOYS), Intermediate Show Hunter, Traditional Cobs, Show Jumping, Heavy Horse Turnout Championship, Lorenzo, The Pony Club Games Display, Closing Ceremony.

- TopSpec White Rose Ring: Show Jumping – Senior Newcomer, Senior, Senior Foxhunter.

- Ridings Ring: Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) Display, Side Saddle Demonstration.

- GYS Stage: Presenter Christine Talbot interview with Peter Wright from Channel 5’s the Yorkshire Vet, followed by book signing.

- Cattle Rings: Beef Young Handlers, Beef Preliminary Judging of Blythewood, Beef Pairs Championship, Beef Groups Championship, Grand Cattle Parade. Dairy Young Handlers, Dairy Maiden Heifer, Dairy National Young Farmers Competitions, Young Farmers Tug of War Competition (NEW).

- Sheep Rings: MV and Non MV Classes for – Wool on the Hoof, Interbreed Pairs Championship, Interbreed Group Championship, Open Pair of Ewe Lambs, Open Pair of Tup Lambs.

- Pig Rings: Butcher’s Pig classes, Young Pig Interbreed Championship, Interbreed Pig Pair and Group classes.

- Goat Rings: Yorkshire Dairy Goat Show: Goatlings and Female Kids, Parade of prizewinning Dairy Goats, Display of Pygmy Goats.

- Forestry: Wood Crafts – Turning, Carving, Marquetry and Stickmaking demonstrations.

- Forestry and Woodland: Small Scale Forestry, Mobile Sawmilling and Chainsaw Carving, Horse Logging, Hedge Laying, Green Woodworking and Coppice Crafts, The 2023 Great British Pole Climbing Championships, Meet the Harvester, Live Forestry Demonstration, KindleWoods Workshop Session.

- Displays and Demonstrations in the Countryside Arena.

- Bloodhounds and Draghounds.

- Hives and Honey.

- Farming Events and Displays.

- A new Innovation Zone showcasing new agricultural technology and research.

- Hands on family friendly activities in the Discovery Zone

- Sheep Shearing.

- Sheep to Chic Fashion Show on the Sheep Shearing Stage.

- Sheep Dog Trials.

- Shoemaking.

- Wool Fleeces.

- Art Show.

- Game Cookery Theatre.

- Great Yorkshire Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall.

- Cheese and Dairy Show – Learn to Grade.

- Cheese and Dairy Show Stage: Wensleydale Cheese Making Demo, The Story of Yorkshire Dama Cheese, The Great Cheese Quiz, Regenerative Agriculture and Dairy, Beer, Cheese and Friends.

- Flowers and Horticulture including Garden Show.

- Live music in the President’s Lawn Bandstand.