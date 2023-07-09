The Great Yorkshire Show returns to Harrogate next week - here is everything you need to know about how to travel there.

The Great Yorkshire Showground is easily accessible from all parts of the country via road, rail or even air. There will be signed routes available on your approach to Harrogate and organisers of the event encourage travellers not to rely on satellite navigation systems as they may direct you to a route with limited access or temporary restrictions.

On Show days, Wetherby Road (A661) will be one way from the Kestrel Roundabout to the junction with Rudding Lane towards the Showground from 6.30am. The one-way system has also been extended on the A658 towards Harrogate from the Thistle Hill junction (turn off to Knaresborough) to the Kestrel roundabout for mornings only from 6.30am.

This will be reversed on Wetherby Road at 2pm between Rudding Lane and The Kestrel Roundabout to accommodate traffic leaving Harrogate. This will remain in force until 8pm and the restrictions may be removed earlier depending on the volume of traffic. Show days take place on Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14, 2023.

John North, Brackenber Fold, Giggleswick, is chief sheep steward at Great Yorkshire Show. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

How to get to the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 by bus, train, bike and shuttle bus

Shuttle Bus

Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, runs a free return bus service from Harrogate Bus Station (next to the Railway Station) to the Showground and will set off daily at 7.20am until 7pm and the last bus will leave the Showground for Harrogate at 7pm.

All vehicles will be low floor, double decks, with buggy spaces for families and buses will depart every 10 minutes from the town centre and the service is again free. The drop-off point for visitors is at White Gate.

Yorkshire sculptor Ollie Holman has created a 12ft tall horse sculpture which has been made of over 600 horseshoes from across Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

However, there is no service from Hornbeam Park station; a direct route from Hornbeam Park station to the Showground is now available via the Showground Greenway and this will be signed over the Show days.

Train

Northern Rail trains will run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York and trains run every half an hour between Leeds and Harrogate as well as York and Harrogate (as of 2023).

You must check times with Northern Rail before travelling and then use the free shuttle bus.

Bikes

Secure bike parking is available at Blue Gate and White Gate; a traffic management steward will help you find these entrances.

What are the car park opening times?

Car parking is free and extensive at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Car parks open at 6am each day.

