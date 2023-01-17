You can whisk yourself away for a weekend at one of these lavish spa hotels in Yorkshire where you can get pampered with massages and facial treatments.

As it is the first month of the year, it is always nice to get away for a brief staycation, somewhere where you can enjoy the beauty of Yorkshire. You can take a dip in the pools, treat yourself to a professional massage and retreat to the sauna and steam rooms.

With Yorkshire’s endless supply of stunning landscapes, countryside, woodland reserves and seaside resorts, there’s so much to see and do in the region. Some of these spa hotels are in the Yorkshire Dales, Yorkshire coast, and vibrant cities in North and West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have compiled a list of Google’s favourite spa hotels in Yorkshire below.

The Coniston Hotel. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best spa hotels in Yorkshire

Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, Helmsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 396 reviews.

Address: 1-5 High St, Helmsley, York YO62 5AG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Orchard at Grantley Hall. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Hazlewood Castle & Spa, Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 995 reviews.

Address: Paradise Ln, Leeds, Tadcaster LS24 9NJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa, Skipton

Rudding Park Hotel. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,333 reviews.

Address: Coniston Cold, Skipton BD23 4EA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudding Park, Harrogate

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,762 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Rudding Ln, Follifoot, Harrogate HG3 1JH.

Grantley Hall, Ripon

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 311 reviews.

Address: Grantley Hall, Ripon HG4 3ET.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashmount House, Keighley

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 287 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Ashmount, Mytholmes Ln, Haworth, Keighley BD22 8EZ.

The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Skipton

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 771 reviews.

Address: Bolton Bridge, Skipton BD23 6AJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raithwaite Sandsend, Whitby

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,042 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Sandsend Road, Whitby YO21 3ST.

The Parsonage Hotel & Spa, York

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 741 reviews.

Address: Escrick, York YO19 6LF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chevin Country Park Hotel & Spa, Otley

It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 1,240 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: York Gate Guiseley, Otley LS21 3NU.

Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,697 reviews.

Address: Rothwell Ln, Oulton, Leeds LS26 8HN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Wetherby

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 517 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Trip Ln, Linton, Wetherby LS22 4JA.

The Grand, York

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,139 reviews.

Address: Station Rise, York YO1 6GD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gamekeeper's Inn, Skipton

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 597 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Long Ashes Park, Threshfield, Skipton BD23 5PN.

Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,642 reviews.

Address: 1150 Century Way, Thorpe Park, Leeds LS15 8ZB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterton Park Hotel, Wakefield

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,135 reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Walton, Wakefield WF2 6PW.

Kilnwick Percy Resort & Golf Club, York

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 730 reviews.