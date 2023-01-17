As it is the first month of the year, it is always nice to get away for a brief staycation, somewhere where you can enjoy the beauty of Yorkshire. You can take a dip in the pools, treat yourself to a professional massage and retreat to the sauna and steam rooms.
With Yorkshire’s endless supply of stunning landscapes, countryside, woodland reserves and seaside resorts, there’s so much to see and do in the region. Some of these spa hotels are in the Yorkshire Dales, Yorkshire coast, and vibrant cities in North and West Yorkshire.
We have compiled a list of Google’s favourite spa hotels in Yorkshire below.
Best spa hotels in Yorkshire
Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, Helmsley
The hotel has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 396 reviews.
Address: 1-5 High St, Helmsley, York YO62 5AG.
Hazlewood Castle & Spa, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 995 reviews.
Address: Paradise Ln, Leeds, Tadcaster LS24 9NJ.
The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa, Skipton
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,333 reviews.
Address: Coniston Cold, Skipton BD23 4EA.
Rudding Park, Harrogate
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 1,762 reviews.
Address: Rudding Ln, Follifoot, Harrogate HG3 1JH.
Grantley Hall, Ripon
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 311 reviews.
Address: Grantley Hall, Ripon HG4 3ET.
Ashmount House, Keighley
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 287 reviews.
Address: Ashmount, Mytholmes Ln, Haworth, Keighley BD22 8EZ.
The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Skipton
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 771 reviews.
Address: Bolton Bridge, Skipton BD23 6AJ.
Raithwaite Sandsend, Whitby
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,042 reviews.
Address: Sandsend Road, Whitby YO21 3ST.
The Parsonage Hotel & Spa, York
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 741 reviews.
Address: Escrick, York YO19 6LF.
Chevin Country Park Hotel & Spa, Otley
It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 1,240 reviews.
Address: York Gate Guiseley, Otley LS21 3NU.
Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,697 reviews.
Address: Rothwell Ln, Oulton, Leeds LS26 8HN.
Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Wetherby
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 517 reviews.
Address: Trip Ln, Linton, Wetherby LS22 4JA.
The Grand, York
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,139 reviews.
Address: Station Rise, York YO1 6GD.
The Gamekeeper's Inn, Skipton
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 597 reviews.
Address: Long Ashes Park, Threshfield, Skipton BD23 5PN.
Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,642 reviews.
Address: 1150 Century Way, Thorpe Park, Leeds LS15 8ZB.
Waterton Park Hotel, Wakefield
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,135 reviews.
Address: Walton, Wakefield WF2 6PW.
Kilnwick Percy Resort & Golf Club, York
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 730 reviews.
Address: Pocklington, Kilnwick Percy, York YO42 1UF.