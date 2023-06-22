Dean Cornelius says his homework told him Harrogate Town was a good place to make the jump into English football.

The 22-year-old midfielder made 17 starts in least season's Scottish Premier League but turned down a new contract at Fir Park because he felt it was time to make the move south.

Before he did, he was careful to do his research into the Sulphurites.

“There’s been a lot of different aspects of the club that have really caught my eye and made me want to come here, I’ve said for a while I’ve always wanted to challenge myself down in England and I feel like Harrogate is the right club for me," he commented.

“I’ve spoken briefly with the manager (Simon Weaver) about his goals for the upcoming season and it really matched what I want to do in my career and hopefully we can kick on and have a good season.

“It was never going to be easy leaving Motherwell, but I just felt now at 22-years-old it was the right time and the right move in my career to now challenge myself in a new league and a new environment, moving away from home for the first time.

“We sat down and looked at where the club finished, how the form was and could see that they were really starting to get to grips with it and especially with the signings they have made it made me think they can kick on and be there or thereabouts in the league.”

After losing Alex Pattison to Bradford City, Harrogate needed a quality replacement and the Scotland Under-21 international hopefully ticks that box having been named Motherwell's young player of the year in 2021-22.

HOMEWORK: Harrogate Town's summer signing Dean Cornelius

Cornelius has signed a two-year contract and looks set to make his competitive debut at Doncaster Rovers after next season's fixtures were announced.