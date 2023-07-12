Day one of the Great Yorkshire Show this year started off with torrential rain - here is an hourly weather forecast for Harrogate on day two of the biggest farming and agriculture event.

The Met Office has announced that the recent unsettled weather will continue in the coming days, with further rain likely for many heading into the weekend.

Showers are expected, at times thunderstorms, and will continue through the middle of this week. From today (Wednesday, July 12), the heaviest and most frequent showers look most likely to occur in the northwest of England, as well as Northern Ireland and parts of northern Scotland.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week.

“While not everywhere in the UK will experience the heaviest downpours, it will remain an unsettled and relatively cool period, in stark contrast to the heat we experienced in June.”

Yorkshire will remain breezy and changeable with sunny spells and scattered showers, heavier and more frequent over the western hills on Wednesday. Daytime temperatures will be near average with a maximum temperature of 21C.

Hourly weather forecast for Harrogate on day two of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023

8am to 9am

Heavy showers with sunny spells

14C

50 per cent chance of precipitation

9am to 10am

Light showers with sunny spells

15C

40 per cent of precipitation

10am to 11am

Cloudy

15C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

11am to 12pm

Light showers with sunny spells

16C

30 pre cent chance of precipitation

12pm to 1pm

Heavy showers

16C

70 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Thunder and lightning with some rain

16C

60 per cent chance of precipitation

2pm to 3pm

Sunny intervals

17C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

3pm to 4pm

Cloudy

17C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Cloudy

16C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

5pm to 6pm

Cloudy

16C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

6pm to 7pm

Cloudy

16C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Sunny intervals

16C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

8pm to 9pm

Sunny intervals

15C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

9pm to 10pm

Sunny

15C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Partly cloudy

14C

Less than five per cent chance of precipitation

11pm to 12am

Partly cloudy

14C