The Met Office has announced that the recent unsettled weather will continue in the coming days, with further rain likely for many heading into the weekend.
Showers are expected, at times thunderstorms, and will continue through the middle of this week. From today (Wednesday, July 12), the heaviest and most frequent showers look most likely to occur in the northwest of England, as well as Northern Ireland and parts of northern Scotland.
Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week.
“While not everywhere in the UK will experience the heaviest downpours, it will remain an unsettled and relatively cool period, in stark contrast to the heat we experienced in June.”
Yorkshire will remain breezy and changeable with sunny spells and scattered showers, heavier and more frequent over the western hills on Wednesday. Daytime temperatures will be near average with a maximum temperature of 21C.
Hourly weather forecast for Harrogate on day two of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023
8am to 9am
Heavy showers with sunny spells
14C
50 per cent chance of precipitation
9am to 10am
Light showers with sunny spells
15C
40 per cent of precipitation
10am to 11am
Cloudy
15C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
11am to 12pm
Light showers with sunny spells
16C
30 pre cent chance of precipitation
12pm to 1pm
Heavy showers
16C
70 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Thunder and lightning with some rain
16C
60 per cent chance of precipitation
2pm to 3pm
Sunny intervals
17C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
3pm to 4pm
Cloudy
17C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Cloudy
16C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
5pm to 6pm
Cloudy
16C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
6pm to 7pm
Cloudy
16C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Sunny intervals
16C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
8pm to 9pm
Sunny intervals
15C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
9pm to 10pm
Sunny
15C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Partly cloudy
14C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation
11pm to 12am
Partly cloudy
14C
Less than five per cent chance of precipitation