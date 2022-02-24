Snow is forecast by the Met Office for every corner of Yorkshire at some point today, started with heavy snow in the north of the county and gradually working its way south.

Hawes is predicted to experience heavy snow throughout most the morning and afternoon, while in some South Yorkshire areas - such as Doncaster - the snow isn't expected to arrive until later in the day.

Heavy rain is also expected across Yorkshire, but with temperatures dropping many areas will have either sleet or snow heading into the weekend.

Hunger Hill Woods in Horsforth blanketed in snow

The Met Office forecast says: "Wind strengthening through the day, with occasional blustery wintry showers, but also some bright spells. Wintry showers are likely to be more prevalent in the west, with more brighter spells in the east. Feeling cold, especially in the wind. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"A band of squally winds and wintry showers will arrive during the evening. Wintry showers becoming more isolated during the night, with winds easing slightly. Clear spells developing. Minimum temperature 0 °C."

The forecast for the weekend adds: "Frosty start Saturday, then dry with some sunny spells. Turning windy. Windy to start Sunday with rain and hill snow, this clearing with winds easing. Further wind and rain Monday."

There are also still flood warnings in place across Yorkshire following the heavy rain experienced during Storm Franklin.