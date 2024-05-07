Council staff, police and the fire service were all called to the town following the flash floods which hit on Monday evening. While some parts of Yorkshire were bathed in sunshine to close off the Bank Holiday weekend, other parts were left devastated after heavy rainfall caused floods.

So bad was the sudden storm early evening on Bank Holiday Monday, the River Nidd burst its banks near the World’s End pub and Mother Shipton’s with water rising onto the Low Bridge itself as cars tried to make their way through.

The heavy rain led to flooding in properties and while some people decided to stay safe in the upstairs of their homes, fire crews and council staff helped evacuate people from two vulnerable homes and also provided advice to a number of other residents.

Last night's sudden storm saw the River Nidd burst its banks near the World’s End pub and Mother Shipton’s in Knaresborough with water rising onto the Low Bridge itself. (Picture contributed)

Electricity supplies were turned off as a precaution in some homes, while local drainage systems were also overwhelmed due to the volume of water.

Speaking on behalf of all of the agencies involved in dealing with the flooding in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Station Manager Dave Dixon said more than 60 millimetres of rain fell in two hours, causing the floods.

Station Manager Dixon said: "In the space of two hours from around 6pm last night an extreme localised weather event saw the equivalent of 32 millimetres of rain per hour fall in Knaresborough. The speed and volume of heavy rain led to flooding in some properties and overwhelmed local drainage systems for a period of time.

"Knaresborough Town Council and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service led the response on the ground ensuring people were safe. The town council has a robust emergency response plan and this was put in place ensuring people were safe and where appropriate electricity supplies were turned off.

"Two vulnerable households were evacuated to temporary accommodation, some other people chose to leave themselves but most chose to stay because the water had not entered their property or they preferred to go upstairs to safe space.

"Four fire appliances attended the scene, along with North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Council staff.

"I would like to thank all those involved in last night's response and to reassure local residents that the agencies involved will also be on the scene this morning to follow up on damage and any assistance anyone may need."

