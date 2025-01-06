Leeds Bradford Airport: Major disruption continues as arrivals diverted and shuttle bus postponed due to weather

Major disruption is continuing at Leeds Bradford Airport on Monday morning due to the snow.

The airport released an update on social media at 5am and said teams have been working overnight to clear the runway.

However, most of last night’s arrivals were diverted, the airport said.

Late flights due in from Arrecife, Marrakech, Malaga and Funchal were all diverted to Dublin, East Midlands and Liverpool airports respectively.

Disruption is expected to continue into Monday and the long stay and car rental shuttle bus has been postponed indefinitely.

Passengers are now required to walk to the terminal – the airport warned to ‘exercise caution’ while navigating through the car parks.

The statement continued: “Our airline partners need to reposition aircraft and crew back to LBA before resuming today’s flight schedule.

“Disruption to today’s flights is expected. Please check with your airline for the latest updates and revised departure timings before traveling to LBA.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, the long stay and car rental shuttle bus is currently postponed until further notice. Customers are required to walk to the terminal. Please follow the instructions provided at the bus stops and exercise caution while navigating through the car parks.

“We will provide further service updates throughout the day. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”