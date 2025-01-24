More than 600 Yorkshire residents lost power due to fallen tree as statement issued amid Storm Eowyn

A fallen tree has resulted in more than 600 Yorkshire residents losing power on Friday morning amid Storm Eowyn.

100mph winds from the storm pose a danger to life in parts of the UK, the Met Office said.

Rail services and flights have been axed, with rare red weather warnings issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said.

Northern Powergrid received reports of a fallen tree onto a live power line in Flockton on Friday morning.

This resulted in a power cut for 665 customers, the service said.

By 11am power had been restored to some residents by more than 500 still had outages.

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post, a Northern Powergrid spokesperson, said; “We received reports at around 10.25am this morning of a tree which had fallen on a live power line, due to the Storm, and was sparking and smoking.

“The fire service attended, and our teams responded quickly safely isolating this part of our electricity network at around 10.30am.

“This resulted in a power cut for 665 customers in the Flockton area. By 11am we had restored power to 163 customers.

“We are coordinating the necessary repairs to get the power back on for our customers who are still affected.

“Our teams will carry out the work to repair the damaged overhead power line as soon as the weather conditions permits them to work safely at height and we are keeping our customers updated through our online power cut map, 24/7 contact centre team and text updates.