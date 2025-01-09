Council bosses have defended their response to the heavy snow and freezing conditions amid complaints from residents of roads and pavements going uncleared and untreated.

Numerous pavements and some minor roads in the Richmond, Catterick Garrison and Dales area remain unusable three days after the region was hit with heavy snow on Sunday.

Residents have taken to social media to complain about the treacherous conditions and have blamed North Yorkshire Council for failing to get on top of the situation.

A resident of Harmby, near Leyburn, took to social media this week to complain that roads were still covered in the village snow, saying: “Come on North Yorkshire Council, let’s have a bit of action, otherwise what else do I get for my £2,776.79 council tax.”

A farm contractor clears snow off the road in Harmby, near Leyburn.

The main road through the village has now been cleared by a farm contractor.

Others in Catterick Garrison have claimed that the town’s estates which are still untreated should be classed as a priority due to it being a military base.

But North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said the authority’s gritting crews had been working hard to treat the county’s road network in very hazardous conditions.

He added: “Richmond, Leyburn, Catterick and the Dales have been proving particularly challenging for us in recent days.

“The team has battled significant snowfall, ice, fog and freezing temperatures to keep our roads as safe as possible, with operations taking place around the clock.

“They are supported by an intrepid team of 100 farming contractors, who are helping us to keep roads clear in the most remote locations during this tricky winter event.

“This is a major effort that shows the very best of North Yorkshire Council and we thank everyone involved.”

The senior councillor said the size of North Yorkshire’s roads network, which covers 5,800 miles, meant the authority must prioritise treating the main routes.

“In total, our priority routes equate to over 50 per cent of the total network. This means we treat more than almost any other authority, an achievement we are proud of.

“We are continuing to work through the freezing temperatures that are forecast to keep North Yorkshire moving. We ask people to be vigilant and take care.”

Richmond councillor Stuart Parsons said the town’s market place remained very slippy.

But he added: “The council have been quite responsive when we’ve raised specific issues with them.