Northern warns Yorkshire passengers to avoid train travel as shocking photo shows flooding at Rotherham Central

The rail operator warned of "multiple line closures, flooding, trees on lines, and loss of power" across Yorkshire and the North West.

"Our advice is not to attempt to travel as we are unable to provide alternative transport," it stated on Monday morning on Twitter.

It also announced trains would be unable to stop at Rotherham Central for the rest of the day, sharing a shocking photo showing flooding between the station's platforms.

Flooding at Rotherham Central (Image: Northern)

Meanwhile, Leeds City Station warned of route closures as it urged travellers to check their journey could still go ahead before setting off.