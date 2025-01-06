Snow across Yorkshire impacts travel, closes schools and brings fresh flood warnings
Snow has covered parts of Yorkshire overnight on Saturday (Jan 4), into Sunday (Jan 5), following an Amber weather warning from the Met Office.
On Monday (Jan 6), the adverse weather has still been impacting much of the region with flight disruptions, school closures and road closures.
A number of new flood warnings are now in place across the region, with several river levels expected to rise.
Yorkshire snow: Roads close, traffic at a standstill and airport runways halted due to snowfall across the region
Flyer buses up and running
LBA flights resume with some 'diverted due to the deteriorating weather'
Ilkley buses disrupted due to weather conditions
Hundreds of homes without power in Yorkshire
At least 200 properties in Barnsley, 100 in Leeds, 70 in Harrogate and 50 in Doncaster are all affected currently.
In a statement on their PowerGrid Live Map, Northern Powergrid said: “The heavy snow and freezing rain has, and continues to, impact parts of our network. In some cases, it has affected our ability to safely carry out repairs as quickly as normal.”
Police issue traffic alert
Schools closures across the region
A number of schools have now confirmed they will be closed today due to the snow and icy weather affecting the UK.
TransPennine Express urges customers not to travel on certain routes going through Leeds and York amid heavy snowfall
TransPennine Express (TPE) customers are being urged not to travel on the following routes on January 5, 2025: Manchester Airport - Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Preston and Manchester Airport - Leeds - York and Newcastle.
This is a result of no bus replacement services being able to run for the planned engineering work due to the heavy snowfall which severely impacts roads and has led to the suspension of bus operations across the Pennines and North West.
LBA flights resuming
Hard at work to clear LBA runway
LBA runway "closed until further notice"
Met Officer issues new snow warning
The Met Office has released a fresh snow and ice alert for all of Yorkshire, set to take effect tomorrow.
Spanning a vast area of the region, the Yellow warning will be in place from midnight on Monday until midnight on Tuesday.
