Snow across Yorkshire impacts travel, closes schools and brings fresh flood warnings

People help to push cars stuck in snow in Leeds, Yorkshire.

Following dramatic snowfall across Yorkshire schools have been closed, homes were left without power and there are now fresh flood warnings throughout the region.

Snow has covered parts of Yorkshire overnight on Saturday (Jan 4), into Sunday (Jan 5), following an Amber weather warning from the Met Office.

On Monday (Jan 6), the adverse weather has still been impacting much of the region with flight disruptions, school closures and road closures.