As Storm Ciaran reaches the UK heavy rain or even flooding is expected to hit and now the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Yorkshire.

Heavy rain associated with Storm Ciaran could bring some disruption to the northeast of England - including Yorkshire.

Rainfall amounts could potentially reach 20-30mm widely, with 40-60mm accumulating across high ground and strong winds may exacerbate any impacts from the rainfall in the northeast.

There is a likelihood that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

In the areas where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, there is also a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads and of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Yorkshire areas affected by rain this week are Leeds, York, Bradford, Scarborough, Harrogate, Bridlington and Northallerton.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for these areas on Thursday, November 2, Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4 and heavy rain and potential flooding may occur between 6am and 11.59pm (Thursday) and from 6am (Friday) to 6am (Saturday).

How to protect property from flooding

The Met Office has suggested five tips on how to protect property from flooding: Check if you are at risk of flooding on the weather website; sign up for free flood warnings; prepare a flood plan; prepare a flood kit; prepare flood protection equipment.

Flood plan

Here is how you can create a flood plan.

- A list of useful contact numbers - including your local council, utility providers and your insurance company.

- How to shut off your electricity or gas supply.

- Move your valuable possessions to a safe place.

- What would you need to move to safety during a flood - think about your pets, car, furniture etc.

- Who could you ask for help?

- Could you offer to help vulnerable friends or neighbours?

How to prepare a flood kit

Think about putting together an emergency flood kit with essential items that will help you cope in a flood, including:

- Insurance documents and list of contact numbers

- Torch and spare batteries

- First aid kit and any prescription medicines

- Warm waterproof clothes and blankets

- Bottled water and snacks

- Battery or wind-up radio