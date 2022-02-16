Storm Dudley Live Update: when will it hit Halifax, Leeds, Sheffield, Wakefield, Bradford and across the Yorkshire coast?

The Met Office has yellow warnings in place right across Yorkshire, with winds of up to 70mph expected to cause significant concern and disruption.

Radar images show West Yorkshire already beginning to feel the power of Storm Dudley, with North Yorkshire residents told to expect the worst of it in the next couple of hours.

Eastern areas of Yorkshire including Hull and the East Coast will be most affected during this evening's rush hour, with commuters urged to take extra care.

Here is a gallery of Storm Dudley photographs documenting the impact of the storm on the UK so far...

1. Storm Dudley hits Tyneside Strong winds on Tynemouth Beach in North Tyneside as Storm Dudley hits the north of England but it wasn't enough to stop this hardy walker and their dog from having a whale of a time.

2. Storm Dudley damage Residents of Hume Drive in Uddingston, Glasgow awoke this morning to find a huge tree flattened by strong winds during the night of February 15.

3. Storm Dudley damage Scotland Glasgow residents who awoke this morning to find a huge tree flattened by strong winds during the night of February 15 said they were "totally shocked" to see the fallen tree when he looked through his window this morning.

4. Whitley Bay: the calm before Storm Dudley The sun rises over Whitley Bay in North Tyneside before Storm Dudley arrived to do its worst. Weather warnings are in place across the North East with more to come on Friday as Storm Eunace heads in.