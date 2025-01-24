Storm Eowyn: Thousands of homes left without power due to high winds

Thousands of homes have been left without power due to the high winds brought to Yorkshire by Storm Eowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Powergrid said winds of up to 65mph have hit the region in the early hours of the morning, leaving around 14,000 customers without power.

The company has suggested there will be issues continuing until tomorrow (Jan 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: “We know how difficult it can be for our customers during a power cut and we will continue to work throughout the storm to get the power back on as quickly as possible.

“Our teams responding and have already managed to reconnect around 8,000 customers impacted by the winds. We will keep our customers updated regularly via text message, on our website and on our social media channels.

“As the situation develops, we will keep monitoring our progress to give customers the best estimate of when their power is likely to be back on. This may change as we assess the damage caused, and we need to ensure it is safe for our teams to be working, but we will keep customers informed as soon as we know more.

“We will do everything we can to get the power back on and support our customers whilst we work to repair any damage. If you spot any fallen trees on our power lines/poles or damaged cables due to the strong winds, stay well clear and call 105 immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes and businesses across Yorkshire have been hit by a power cut.

It comes as major roads in Yorkshire have been closed in both directions due to the high winds.

Both the A66, which connects Yorkshire to the Lake District and the M6, and the A628 Woodhead Pass, which connects South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, have been closed in both directions to all vehicles.

The Humber Bridge is also closed to high sided vehicles.

Flights have been delayed, roads closed and ferry services cancelled as 100mph winds pose a danger to life in parts of the UK on Friday morning.

Rail services and flights have been axed, with rare red weather warnings issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said.