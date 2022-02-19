It comes as a clean-up is set to begin after the storm brought damage, disruption and record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland, leading to the deaths of at least four people.

Power cuts were rife across Yorkshire on Saturday morning, with parts of Sheffield, Hull, Bradford, Leeds, Wakefield, Barnsley, York, Harrogate, Pocklington, and Driffield all being hit.

The area around Rotherham was badly affected, with 150 households suffering power cuts, and an estimated restoration time of 4.45pm.

A man in snowy conditions on Friday, near Tan Hill Inn, England's highest pub at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level, in North Yorkshire

There were also 270 unplanned outages close to Driffield in the East Riding, and 80 in Beverley with Northern estimating power would be restored to these locations around noon.

Around 190 homes were affected in Hull, with restoration times here between 1pm and 6pm.

At 10.30pm on Friday, Northern Powergrid revealed supplies to over 26,000 customers had been affected by Storm Eunice – mostly in Yorkshire.

At that time, 6,000 customers were still without power.

"We are continuing to work into the night in difficult conditions to reconnect as many customers as possible before Saturday morning," it stated.

"There are still new incidents coming in and until we can assess the damage and the work involved in repairing it, we don’t know which customers, if any, will not be completed before Sunday."