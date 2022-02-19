A big clean-up is set to begin after Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland on Friday.
Yorkshire saw widespread travel disruption and power cuts as the storm battered the region - with many of these issues still ongoing on Saturday.
Storm Eunice live: Power cuts, travel disruption and ice warnings in Yorkshire
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 07:48
All lanes reopened on M1 northbound between J39 (Wakefield) and J40 (Dewsbury)
Met Office issues yellow warning for ice on Saturday and rain on Sunday
The Met Office has updated it’s weather warnings - and there are two for Yorkshire.
Saturday is covered by a yellow warning for ice that covers North, West, and South Yorkshire.
This will likely see icy patches on pavements, roads, and cycle paths.
On Sunday, a yellow warning is in place across North, West, and South Yorkshire for heavy rain.
The Met Office warned flooding of a number of homes and businesses is likely, while journey times are predicted to be longer due to spray on the roads.
Power cuts still ongoing around Yorkshire
Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power on Saturday morning (February 19) - with many in Yorkshire enduring blackouts.
Northern Powergrid is reporting ongoing power cuts in areas including York, Harrogate, Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Barnsley, Pocklington, and Osmotherly, Hatfield, and Dewsbury.
“The storm is causing disruption in the region and relatively high levels of damage to the network, so we are busier than usual – and we still don’t know the full extent of the impact,” Northern Powergrid stated.
“That means there is significant uncertainty about estimated restoration times. We will apply an initial estimated restoration time based on typical times for this sort of situation. Once we can be more certain about the work involved and when our team will be able to get to the job, we will provide an updated estimated restoration time.”
“For incidents where we are working to restore supplies but know that some customers may well not be restored until the next day, we will set the updated estimated restoration time at 18:00.”