Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power on Saturday morning (February 19) - with many in Yorkshire enduring blackouts.

Northern Powergrid is reporting ongoing power cuts in areas including York, Harrogate, Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Barnsley, Pocklington, and Osmotherly, Hatfield, and Dewsbury.

“The storm is causing disruption in the region and relatively high levels of damage to the network, so we are busier than usual – and we still don’t know the full extent of the impact,” Northern Powergrid stated.

“That means there is significant uncertainty about estimated restoration times. We will apply an initial estimated restoration time based on typical times for this sort of situation. Once we can be more certain about the work involved and when our team will be able to get to the job, we will provide an updated estimated restoration time.”