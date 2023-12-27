All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Storm Gerrit Weather warning Yorkshire: Met Office issues warning for rain amid risk of flooding and power cuts

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Yorkshire – with flooding possible.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 27th Dec 2023, 09:40 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:21 GMT
 Comment

The warning covers 3am to 6pm on Wednesday December 27.

Heavy rain will bring the “potential for disruption to travel” and a “risk of flooding” according to the service.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and damage could occur to some buildings.

Wet weather in Leeds. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 24th September 2019. Wet weather in Leeds. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 24th September 2019.
Wet weather in Leeds. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 24th September 2019.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office said.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater on Wednesday.

More to follow.

Related topics:YorkshireMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.