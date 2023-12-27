Storm Gerrit Weather warning Yorkshire: Met Office issues warning for rain amid risk of flooding and power cuts
The warning covers 3am to 6pm on Wednesday December 27.
Heavy rain will bring the “potential for disruption to travel” and a “risk of flooding” according to the service.
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and damage could occur to some buildings.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office said.
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater on Wednesday.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.