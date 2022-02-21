The Met Office has announced that the weather this week will remain unsettled, with the potential for more strong winds and heavy rain.

If this next weather system becomes a storm, it will be named Storm Gladys.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Andy Page, said: “A strong jet stream is driving weather systems across the North Atlantic with a succession of weather fronts moving into the UK bringing more wet and windy weather at times this week.

Storm Gladys could bring more gales and snow to the UK this week. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

“As Storm Franklin clears the UK and pushes into the near continent this afternoon, the windy conditions will gradually ease and showers become fewer, leaving some dry, sunny weather for many.”

However, a band of rain and strong winds will reach the northwest overnight, the Met Office said, and the weather front will move south and east through Tuesday and will gradually peter out over time.

Showers will again move into the north and west on Wednesday, bringing more wind and a band of heavy rain which could fall as snow or sleet over the hills, but also to lower levels at times, the Met Office warned.

The rain and blustery conditions will push south and east through the day and away from the weather front, it will be dry, blustery and sunny for many, the weather service added.

Thursday (February 24) is potentially the coldest day of the week with a frost to start in some regions.

Gusty winds and heavy rain continue to move south and east across the country, clearing the southeast of England by the afternoon.