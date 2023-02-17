Storm Otto continues to cause disruption across Yorkshire, so the Met Office has suggested ways for people to stay safe in strong winds.

Storm Otto was first named by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and has moved east across the far north of the UK, impacting transport and safety in Yorkshire including flights from Leeds Bradford Airport today (February 17). It has brought wind speeds of as high as 69mph and has already caused disruption on the A1.

Certain areas of the Yorkshire coast have been issued with a yellow weather warning and it is likely that the storm may impact high tides in Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and other coastal areas. There is a likelihood of large waves, especially in North Sea coasts.

When there is a wind warning in place, there are a few things you can do to stay safe in these strong winds. The Met Office has offered safety tips as Storm Otto continues to wreak havoc on the region.

Storm Otto. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

How to stay safe in strong winds

1 - Protect your property from damage and other people from injury

Don’t risk injury to others or damage to your property; check for loose items outside your home and plan how to secure them in high winds.

These items include:

- Bins

- Plant pots

- Garden furniture (bring them inside or in a secure place)

- Trampolines (turn them upside down or secure them with tent pegs)

- Sheds (make sure doors are locked)

2 - Things you can do before a journey

Windy conditions can cause delays and make driving dangerous. Here are some simple steps to prepare for journeys:

- Plan your route, check for delays and road closures

- Keep an eye out for travel updates on your car radio/sat nav

- If you don’t have essentials in your car then pack for the worst (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch etc)

- Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

3 - Drive safely in strong winds

Driving in these treacherous conditions can be very dangerous, not just for other road users, but for yourself too. If you must drive, you can take these safety measures:

- Drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts

- Be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads

- Be cautious overtaking high sided vehicles/caravans

- Make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly

- Give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual

4 - Stay safe when you are at the coast

If you live or work on the coast, take extra care during windy and stormy weather. Keep yourself and others safe by following these simple steps:

- Check the forecasts and tides in your local area on the Met Office website

- Beware of large waves, even from the shore; large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea

- Take care when walking near cliffs - know your route and keep dogs on a lead

- In an emergency call 999 (UK) or 112 (Ireland) and ask for the Coastguard

5 - Avoid injury if you are out and about

Being outside in high winds can make you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as you can. If you must go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.

