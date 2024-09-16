Summer 2024 in Yorkshire: Best photos reflecting on sunny days in the region this year as we head into autumn

As we approach autumn, we’ve taken a look back at the best photos showing some of the sunniest days in Yorkshire this summer.

Despite the cold weather last week and over the weekend, temperatures are set to increase this week and it is expected to be dry.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, David Oliver, said: “In the wake of the front on Sunday, high pressure then builds, bringing fine and dry conditions to most parts of the UK for much of [this] week.

“If any rain develops it is expected to be confined to the extreme northwest of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday. There is a risk of some fog patches overnight and temperatures continue to increase, with many places a little above average by mid-week.”

Autumn will officially begin on September 22, 2024, so we have taken a look at some sunny days in Yorkshire this summer.

The Theatre Royal dog Meg, a Cocker Spaniel sampled one of the knitted ice creams.

1. Knitted ice cream

The Theatre Royal dog Meg, a Cocker Spaniel sampled one of the knitted ice creams. Photo: James Hardisty

Oliver Rowley and his son Dylan, cool off paddle-boarding on a warm day at Pool Bridge Farm, near York.

2. Paddle-boarding at Pool Bridge Farm

Oliver Rowley and his son Dylan, cool off paddle-boarding on a warm day at Pool Bridge Farm, near York. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Silvertini Florist, Jessica Smith, is pictured constructing a floral wedding arch.

3. Flower arranging

The Silvertini Florist, Jessica Smith, is pictured constructing a floral wedding arch. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Tour of Britain stage 3 from Goole to Beverley: The peloton passes Howden Minster on its way to the East Coast.

4. Tour of Britain

Tour of Britain stage 3 from Goole to Beverley: The peloton passes Howden Minster on its way to the East Coast. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

