Despite the cold weather last week and over the weekend, temperatures are set to increase this week and it is expected to be dry.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, David Oliver, said: “In the wake of the front on Sunday, high pressure then builds, bringing fine and dry conditions to most parts of the UK for much of [this] week.

“If any rain develops it is expected to be confined to the extreme northwest of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday. There is a risk of some fog patches overnight and temperatures continue to increase, with many places a little above average by mid-week.”

Autumn will officially begin on September 22, 2024, so we have taken a look at some sunny days in Yorkshire this summer.

