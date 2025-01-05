More than 30 guests and all members of staff have been snowed in at Tan Hill Inn after snow came down over Yorkshire and parts of the UK.

Snow has covered parts of Yorkshire overnight on Saturday (Jan 4), into Sunday (Jan 5), following an Amber weather warning from the Met Office.

Nicole Atkins, who works at he Tan Hill Inn, told the Yorkshire Post a four foot snow drift has left guests and staff stranded in Britain's highest pub.

“We are, indeed, snowed it,” she said. “We got a four foot snow drift and we’ve got over 30 guests here, along with the staff.”

Tan Hill Inn snowed in last year.

Nicole explained staff are unable to make it to the pub in order to relieve currently working staff and bookings for Sunday evening have been cancelled.

She also said Tan Hill Inn runs on a generator, so power is not an issue, and the pub has “plenty of stock” for everyone stranded in the pub.

Tan Hill Inn has also had to cancel the Sunday evening performance by Sam Murray - a Rag n Bone man tribute.

In a comment on social media he said: “I’m truly sorry to everybody that was coming this evening however I’ve got to ensure that I get home safe and sound for my wife and two girls.