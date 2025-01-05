Tan Hill Inn: Over 30 guests and more staff snowed in at Britain's highest pub with four foot snow drifts
More than 30 guests have been snowed in at the Tan Hill In after snow has covered parts of the region.
Snow has covered parts of Yorkshire overnight on Saturday (Jan 4), into Sunday (Jan 5), following an Amber weather warning from the Met Office.
Nicole Atkins, who works at he Tan Hill Inn, told the Yorkshire Post a four foot snow drift has left guests and staff stranded in Britain's highest pub.
“We are, indeed, snowed it,” she said. “We got a four foot snow drift and we’ve got over 30 guests here, along with the staff.”
Nicole explained staff are unable to make it to the pub in order to relieve currently working staff and bookings for Sunday evening have been cancelled.
She also said Tan Hill Inn runs on a generator, so power is not an issue, and the pub has “plenty of stock” for everyone stranded in the pub.
Tan Hill Inn has also had to cancel the Sunday evening performance by Sam Murray - a Rag n Bone man tribute.
In a comment on social media he said: “I’m truly sorry to everybody that was coming this evening however I’ve got to ensure that I get home safe and sound for my wife and two girls.
“It’s never an easy decision to cancel a show as I hate letting people down but common sense has to win sometimes. Hopefully we can get a date secured soon and I promise you we will have an amazing night. Stay warm and safe, everyone.”
