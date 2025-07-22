Footage circulating on social media last night showed a ‘twister’ like tornado sweeping across West Yorkshire.

The Met Office said the weather conditions last night were “ right for the formation of small scale tornadoes,” but it couldn’t confirm if it was indeed a tornado.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “It certainly looks like it could be a tornado but without seeing it touch the ground it isn't possible to confirm it isn't a funnel cloud. It is only a tornado if it touches the ground.”

Sophie Lou, in Pye Nest, Halifax, shared her view over Norland Moor which shows the weather formation in the distance.

In Sophie’s footage a young child can be heard, exclaiming: “Wow. There’s a mini twister, a twister and a thunderstorm.”

Sophie wasn’t sure herself whether it classed as a tornado or a funnel cloud as it didn’t look like it was touching the ground.

A funnel cloud or ‘tuba’ never touches the ground. When a funnel cloud does touch the ground, it is classed as a tornado.

Bradders @BradnClaire in Marsden, Huddersfield however shared his footage - which is a bit more visible due to the weather conditions - which shows the ‘tornado’ appearing to touch the ground behind some terraced houses.

In the video Bradders says: “That’s not good.”

Images and videos have been circulating social media questioning whether the sightings in West Yorkshire is that of a tornado or a funnel cloud.

What’s the difference between a tornado or funnel cloud?