‘Tornado’ in West Yorkshire: ‘Was it a tornado or funnel cloud?’ - footage on social media shows a ‘twister’ like cloud sweep across Halifax and Huddersfield
The Met Office said the weather conditions last night were “ right for the formation of small scale tornadoes,” but it couldn’t confirm if it was indeed a tornado.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “It certainly looks like it could be a tornado but without seeing it touch the ground it isn't possible to confirm it isn't a funnel cloud. It is only a tornado if it touches the ground.”
Sophie Lou, in Pye Nest, Halifax, shared her view over Norland Moor which shows the weather formation in the distance.
In Sophie’s footage a young child can be heard, exclaiming: “Wow. There’s a mini twister, a twister and a thunderstorm.”
Sophie wasn’t sure herself whether it classed as a tornado or a funnel cloud as it didn’t look like it was touching the ground.
A funnel cloud or ‘tuba’ never touches the ground. When a funnel cloud does touch the ground, it is classed as a tornado.
Bradders @BradnClaire in Marsden, Huddersfield however shared his footage - which is a bit more visible due to the weather conditions - which shows the ‘tornado’ appearing to touch the ground behind some terraced houses.
In the video Bradders says: “That’s not good.”
Images and videos have been circulating social media questioning whether the sightings in West Yorkshire is that of a tornado or a funnel cloud.
What’s the difference between a tornado or funnel cloud?
The Met Office gives this definition: “Funnel clouds or 'tuba' are extending, spinning fingers of cloud that reach towards the ground, but never touch it. When they do reach the ground they become a tornado.”
