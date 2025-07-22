‘Tornado’ in West Yorkshire: ‘Was it a tornado or funnel cloud?’ - footage on social media shows a ‘twister’ like cloud sweep across Halifax and Huddersfield

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 10:27 BST
Footage circulating on social media last night showed a ‘twister’ like tornado sweeping across West Yorkshire.

The Met Office said the weather conditions last night were “ right for the formation of small scale tornadoes,” but it couldn’t confirm if it was indeed a tornado.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “It certainly looks like it could be a tornado but without seeing it touch the ground it isn't possible to confirm it isn't a funnel cloud. It is only a tornado if it touches the ground.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sophie Lou, in Pye Nest, Halifax, shared her view over Norland Moor which shows the weather formation in the distance.

In Sophie’s footage a young child can be heard, exclaiming: “Wow. There’s a mini twister, a twister and a thunderstorm.”

Sophie wasn’t sure herself whether it classed as a tornado or a funnel cloud as it didn’t look like it was touching the ground.

A funnel cloud or ‘tuba’ never touches the ground. When a funnel cloud does touch the ground, it is classed as a tornado.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bradders @BradnClaire in Marsden, Huddersfield however shared his footage - which is a bit more visible due to the weather conditions - which shows the ‘tornado’ appearing to touch the ground behind some terraced houses.

The tornado/funnel cloud spotted on social mediaplaceholder image
The tornado/funnel cloud spotted on social media | Submitted

In the video Bradders says: “That’s not good.”

Images and videos have been circulating social media questioning whether the sightings in West Yorkshire is that of a tornado or a funnel cloud.

What’s the difference between a tornado or funnel cloud?

The Met Office gives this definition: “Funnel clouds or 'tuba' are extending, spinning fingers of cloud that reach towards the ground, but never touch it. When they do reach the ground they become a tornado.”

Related topics:Met OfficeWest YorkshireSocial mediaTornadoesHalifaxHuddersfieldVideoMarsden

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice