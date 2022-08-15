The Yorkshire Water reservoir near Ripponden is so dry that the ancient packhorse bridge has been exposed - submerged since the reservoir was flooded in the 1950s - and the bed of what was once a lake now resembles a desert landscape.
Baitings has become a tourist attraction in recent weeks as nationally water levels in reservoirs have dropped to their lowest level since 1995.
The nearby Huddersfield Narrow Canal has also run dry as a result of reservoir supply shortages and has been closed to boats.
And at Thruscross Reservoir in the Washburn Valley near Otley, the drought has revealed the remains of a 'lost' village flooded in the 1960s to make way for the project.