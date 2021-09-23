Ducks on a lake in the sun. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

While the mini heatwave may not reach Yorkshire, it is predicted that the region will see moderate temperatures and although it will be quite windy and increasingly cloudy, this week will be dry.

Thursday daytime

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The region will see a bright start, with cloudiness increasing throughout the morning.

The odd spot of light rain and fog may travel to the Pennines as brisk winds gradually ease throughout the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 18C.

Thursday night

The clouds will continue to take over the region overnight, with areas of fog and occasional light drizzle on the western hills.

Winds will become stronger, particularly over high ground. The minimum temperature will be 10C.

Friday

Expect to see cloud and wind on Friday with further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, mainly across western hills.

Despite the cloudy outlook, temperatures could reach 20C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with some patchy light rain.

On Sunday the Met Office is predicting sunny spells with a few showers.

A period of heavy rain and strong winds could move eastwards overnight, clearing to showers on Monday.

Weather forecast prediction for UK next week

According to the Met Office, a band of blustery, at times intense, showers could pass over a majority of the UK through Monday, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures for the upcoming week.

“As such, eastern areas are likely to start off warm and fine once patchy mist clears on Monday ahead of this,” the Met Office said.

“Breezy winds with the risk of gales for Northern Isles. A cyclonic pattern will likely develop from Tuesday and last into October, bringing largely unsettled conditions across the UK with a very general northwest to southeast split: Showers and long spells of rain towards northern areas with the southeast perhaps seeing drier and sunnier weather.”