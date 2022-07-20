In temperatures nudging 40 degrees, a wire snapped off an electricity pylon in Denton and set fire to a row of conifer trees.
Hundreds of properties in Ilkley were without power for several hours and Ilkley Lido was forced to close early.
Ilkley Fire Station said: "This was an electrical wire that had snapped from its pylon and set fire to a row of conifer trees. Northern Powergrid were contacted to isolate the electricity which enabled us to fully bring the incident to a close. We understand this will have cut the power to surrounding properties.
"Appliances from Skipton, Otley and Rawdon attended to assist us.
"Well done to everyone for their efforts on this one, especially on such a hot day. The weather certainly made firefighting efforts 10x harder."