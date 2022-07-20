In temperatures nudging 40 degrees, a wire snapped off an electricity pylon in Denton and set fire to a row of conifer trees.

Hundreds of properties in Ilkley were without power for several hours and Ilkley Lido was forced to close early.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire in Denton, near Ilkley, responsible for the power cut

Ilkley Fire Station said: "This was an electrical wire that had snapped from its pylon and set fire to a row of conifer trees. Northern Powergrid were contacted to isolate the electricity which enabled us to fully bring the incident to a close. We understand this will have cut the power to surrounding properties.

"Appliances from Skipton, Otley and Rawdon attended to assist us.