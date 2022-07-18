Despite being well-equipped with water, the woman fell ill after the cafe they had intended to visit for a refreshment stop halfway along the circular route turned out to be closed unexpectedly due to staff illness.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team attended the incident near Ravenscar just after 6pm on Sunday night and said: "Called by North Yorkshire Police. A couple and their two dogs walking a circular route taking in part of the Cleveland Way National Trail had called 999 to say the lady in the party had become significantly unwell and was unable to continue. Despite being well prepared the couple suspected she was suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Ravenscar

"They were located on the Cleveland Way just north of Ravenscar. Once on scene we found the lady was laying in the limited shade and she was able to describe her condition and her symptoms leading up to the call. After a period of rest while she took on additional fluids we walked her slowly to a waiting team vehicle and then drove the party back to their car at Ravenscar.

"The lady then felt well enough for her husband to drive them all back to the local holiday cottage where they were staying with advice on actions to be taken should her condition deteriorate. We wish her a speedy recovery and we hope they enjoy the rest of their holiday.

"We had 15 team members deployed for two and three quarter hours, thankfully not all needed as the lady was able to walk out from the find site and did not need a stretcher carry.

"We do not normally comment on incidents, and there is NO criticism of the couple. These were experienced and well-equipped walkers carrying what they believe to be sufficient food and fluids for both them and their dogs. They had walked the route before and they had planned to stop at a popular cafe midway through the walk for additional refreshment but unknown to them, when they started, the cafe was closed through staff illness. They also called for help at the right time and took all the right actions.