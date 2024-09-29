As we head into a heavy rainfall this week, we have reflected on some of the worst floods in Yorkshire over the past 24 years and the impact they had on residents.

A yellow weather warning has been issued across Yorkshire for heavy rainfall and is expected to be persistent over the next few days.

There were a number of extreme flooding events that have occurred over the last two decades that resulted in severe damage to properties, disruption and even fatalities.

The worst-affected areas included cities, towns and villages in Yorkshire with the time of year ranging from spring to summer to autumn and winter seasons.

Rachel Lamond stands 20 June 2005 in kitchen in the town of Sutton-Under-Whitestonecliffe after flash floods swept through her house near Thirsk. (Pic credit: Paul Barker /AFP via Getty Images)

Worst floods in Yorkshire over the past 24 years

The wet autumn of 2000

From September to November of 2000, it was the wettest on record over England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as the UK as a whole - in a series from 1914.

An England and Wales rainfall series from 1766 reveals that this event was the highest. The wet weather brought widespread flooding to England and Wales as rivers rose to record levels and burst their banks.

Geese swim in a flooded road in the centre of York city in November 2000. (Pic credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

The disruption was exacerbated by some very strong winds at the end of October and damaged buildings, trees and power lines and cut road and rail links.