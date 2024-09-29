Worst floods in Yorkshire history: Looking back on the worst floods across the region in the last 24 years including in Leeds, York, Hull and North York Moors
A yellow weather warning has been issued across Yorkshire for heavy rainfall and is expected to be persistent over the next few days.
There were a number of extreme flooding events that have occurred over the last two decades that resulted in severe damage to properties, disruption and even fatalities.
The worst-affected areas included cities, towns and villages in Yorkshire with the time of year ranging from spring to summer to autumn and winter seasons.
Worst floods in Yorkshire over the past 24 years
The wet autumn of 2000
From September to November of 2000, it was the wettest on record over England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as the UK as a whole - in a series from 1914.
An England and Wales rainfall series from 1766 reveals that this event was the highest. The wet weather brought widespread flooding to England and Wales as rivers rose to record levels and burst their banks.
The disruption was exacerbated by some very strong winds at the end of October and damaged buildings, trees and power lines and cut road and rail links.
