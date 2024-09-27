Yorkshire road closes and gardens flood as River Esk burst its banks and red flood warnings persist
The B1410 between Briggswath and Ruswarp has partially closed due to flooding from the River Esk.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed fire crews were called around 7:20am on Friday (Sept 27), to reports of a vehicle stuck in floodwater on the Carrs, Ruswarp.
A spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post: “The crew winched the vehicle to safety, both occupants of the vehicle were unharmed. The attending fire crew requested that the road be closed due to the level of flooding.”
The added Highways attended the incident and closed the road.
Sue Mackevych, who was staying nearby at The Board Inn, told The Yorkshire Post the cellar of the establishment had flooded and the river is “still inching up”.
There are currently four flood warnings in place around the River esk at, Briggswath, Egton Bridge, Glaisdale and Lealholm.
At Briggswath the areas most at risk include Properties in Ruswarp. Further rainfall is expected through the evening and levels are expected to peak around 3.66m.
At Eaton Bridge areas most at risk include properties adjacent to St Thomas's Island.
At Glaisdale areas most at risk include properties along Arncliffe Terrace and Underhill.
At Lealhom areas most at risk include properties in Lealholm on Lealholm Lane and at Underpark Farm.
All of these areas have a red flood warning were people are being urged to “act now”.
If a warning is issued, you should:
- protect yourself and your loved ones
- move your loved ones, pets and valuables to a safe place
- move to higher ground or the upper floor of a building
- turn off the gas, electricity and water in your home if it’s safe
- put flood protection equipment in place
- do as the emergency services tell you
- help others if it’s safe to do so
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.