Welcome to our Storm Franklin live blog, as Yorkshire is hit by heavy rains and flooding on Sunday (February 20).

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 1:22 pm

The Environment Agency issued flood warnings across Yorkshire on Sunday as the Rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple and Wharfe are expected to burst their banks, and the North Sea threatens to flood Scarborough.

You can check whether your property is at risk of flooding on the government website here.

Flooding in York city centre on Saturday February 19

Yorkshire flooding live: Latest updates as flood warnings issued across Yorkshire

Last updated: Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 13:42

Bus cancellations

Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 13:39

Motorists urged not to drive through floodwater as fire service reports a number of flooded roads in North Yorkshire

Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 13:18

North Yorkshire: Road flooded at Laverton, warning to motorists

Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 13:06

WATCH: Cars drive through floodwaters after River Wharfe burst its banks at Pool

Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 13:04

Video shows high river levels in Calderdale

Watch it here: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/flood-warnings-latest-video-shows-high-river-levels-as-flood-warnings-issued-across-calderdale-3577095

Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 12:45

Who to call if your home is flooded

Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 12:11

Flooding around Barden Bridge above Bolton Abbey

Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 12:10

River Wharfe breaks banks, firefighters issue warning to motorists

Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 12:08

Storm Franklin: Met Office updates yellow weather warning

Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 12:07

Wortley Ring Road closed due to flooding

