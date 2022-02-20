The Environment Agency issued flood warnings across Yorkshire on Sunday as the Rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple and Wharfe are expected to burst their banks, and the North Sea threatens to flood Scarborough.
Yorkshire flooding live: Latest updates as flood warnings issued across Yorkshire
Last updated: Sunday, 20 February, 2022, 13:42
- 41 Flood warnings issued across Yorkshire as Rivers Aire, Nidd, Calder, Crimple and Wharfe expected to burst banks
Bus cancellations
Motorists urged not to drive through floodwater as fire service reports a number of flooded roads in North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire: Road flooded at Laverton, warning to motorists
WATCH: Cars drive through floodwaters after River Wharfe burst its banks at Pool
Video shows high river levels in Calderdale
Who to call if your home is flooded
Flooding around Barden Bridge above Bolton Abbey
River Wharfe breaks banks, firefighters issue warning to motorists
Storm Franklin: Met Office updates yellow weather warning
Wortley Ring Road closed due to flooding
