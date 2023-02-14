The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog mostly across parts of North Yorkshire and the Yorkshire coast.

Areas of Yorkshire are expected to be hit with fog today (Tuesday, February 14) and are likely to cause some travel delays and disruptions. Fog is a major travel hazard that can result in problems with visibility when travelling.

This weather impediment is usually more of an issue in colder periods and is far less likely to affect summer travel but can appear in spring and autumn. According to the Met Office, the official definition of fog is a visibility of less than 1,000m and can affect air travel and the roads in different ways. This limit is appropriate for aviation purposes, but for the general public and motorists an upper limit of 200m is more realistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe disruption to road transport takes place when the visibility falls below 50m. For today, parts of Yorkshire can expect delays or cancellations to flights due to the fog and slower journey times with delays to bus and train services are possible.

A runner makes their way through fog on a frosty morning. (Pic credit: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)

Where in Yorkshire will there be fog?

The yellow weather warning applies to North Yorkshire: York, Ripon, Middlesbrough, Selby, Northallerton, Filey, Scarborough, Pickering, Malton, Pocklington, Thirsk, Helmsley and Easingwold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In South Yorkshire, Doncaster has been issued with a yellow weather warning too.

Parts of East Riding of Yorkshire: Goole, Beverley, Driffield, Hull, Hornsea and Bridlington.