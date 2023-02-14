Areas of Yorkshire are expected to be hit with fog today (Tuesday, February 14) and are likely to cause some travel delays and disruptions. Fog is a major travel hazard that can result in problems with visibility when travelling.
This weather impediment is usually more of an issue in colder periods and is far less likely to affect summer travel but can appear in spring and autumn. According to the Met Office, the official definition of fog is a visibility of less than 1,000m and can affect air travel and the roads in different ways. This limit is appropriate for aviation purposes, but for the general public and motorists an upper limit of 200m is more realistic.
Severe disruption to road transport takes place when the visibility falls below 50m. For today, parts of Yorkshire can expect delays or cancellations to flights due to the fog and slower journey times with delays to bus and train services are possible.
Where in Yorkshire will there be fog?
The yellow weather warning applies to North Yorkshire: York, Ripon, Middlesbrough, Selby, Northallerton, Filey, Scarborough, Pickering, Malton, Pocklington, Thirsk, Helmsley and Easingwold.
In South Yorkshire, Doncaster has been issued with a yellow weather warning too.
Parts of East Riding of Yorkshire: Goole, Beverley, Driffield, Hull, Hornsea and Bridlington.
According to the Highway Code, headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres. Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights, particularly their fog lights, are working properly.