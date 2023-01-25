Flood warnings in place across Yorkshire coast due to 'dangerous' high tides

A number of flood alerts and warnings have been put in place on the Yorkshire coast due to ‘dangerous’ high tides.

The Environment Agency has warned motorists and walkers to beware of “dangerous” high tides in East Yorkshire on Wednesday night after issuing a new flood warning for an eight-mile stretch of the Humber Estuary.

It said: “The combination of high tides and waves is expected to generate hazards for exposed areas. Please be careful along beaches, coastal footpaths and roads as waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

There is a flood warning in place for the North Sea coast at Hornsea between 6.45pm and 8.45pm tonight (Jan 25). A statement from the Environment Agency said: “Areas most at risk include properties in the vicinity of North Promenade and New Road, and in the vicinity of the leisure centre. Floodgates along the promenade are due to be operated later today. After this tide‚ the weather is more settled and, in combination with falling tides, no further impacts are expected.”

A couple walk down the beach at Hornsea. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Flood alerts are also in place for the Humber estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall, North Sea coast at Skipsea, Hornsea, Mappleton, Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea.

The Met Office added that visibility will improve slightly on Wednesday but remain poor as a succession of cold fronts bring rain to the south.