Some areas of Yorkshire have been blanketed with snow and ice over the last few weeks and temperatures have plummeted to as low as -9.8C in North Yorkshire. Drivers and motorists have been encouraged to stay safe on the roads due to the extreme weather conditions.
There are many aspects to take into consideration when preparing for your journey and as you drive on the roads. According to the West Yorkshire Police (WYP), someone is injured on a UK road every four minutes, and vehicle speed plays a big part in every collision.
WYP has detailed its tips on how to take care on the roads during these extreme wintry conditions. We have listed them below for your reference.
Top tips for drivers on how to stay safe on the roads in wintry weather
On icy roads, the stopping distance increases by up to 10 times, so ahead of your journey, WYP advises drivers to:
- Check the forecast regularly to avoid setting off in bad conditions
- Plan your route carefully and stick to major roads which are likely to be more gritted
- Ensure that your vehicle is well-maintained (tyres in good condition)
- Have a de-icer and ice-scraper handy in your car
- Check your vehicle - tyre pressure, oil and water levels
- Have a breakdown kit and other essentials such as water in the car
- Remove snow and ice from the lights, windows and mirrors before you set off
- Charge your mobile phone
- If visiting friends and family, let them know when you set off
When driving in wintry weather:
- Increase your distance
- Take extra care
- Follow the speed limit
- Wear your seatbelt
- Avoid distractions
- Never drink and drive
- Drive to the road conditions, allowing extra room to slow down and stop
- Take extra care on untreated roads; black ice is impossible to see and can cause serious injuries. It’s always better to get there late than get into a serious - or even fatal - accident