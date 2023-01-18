Yorkshire has been issued with a yellow weather warning for snow and ice and many areas in the region have already seen snow and frost - here are some important tips on how to drive safely on the roads in wintry conditions according to West Yorkshire Police.

Some areas of Yorkshire have been blanketed with snow and ice over the last few weeks and temperatures have plummeted to as low as -9.8C in North Yorkshire. Drivers and motorists have been encouraged to stay safe on the roads due to the extreme weather conditions.

There are many aspects to take into consideration when preparing for your journey and as you drive on the roads. According to the West Yorkshire Police (WYP), someone is injured on a UK road every four minutes, and vehicle speed plays a big part in every collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

WYP has detailed its tips on how to take care on the roads during these extreme wintry conditions. We have listed them below for your reference.

Cars make their way through a snow flurry. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top tips for drivers on how to stay safe on the roads in wintry weather

On icy roads, the stopping distance increases by up to 10 times, so ahead of your journey, WYP advises drivers to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Check the forecast regularly to avoid setting off in bad conditions

- Plan your route carefully and stick to major roads which are likely to be more gritted

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ensure that your vehicle is well-maintained (tyres in good condition)

- Have a de-icer and ice-scraper handy in your car

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Check your vehicle - tyre pressure, oil and water levels

- Have a breakdown kit and other essentials such as water in the car

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Remove snow and ice from the lights, windows and mirrors before you set off

- Charge your mobile phone

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If visiting friends and family, let them know when you set off

When driving in wintry weather:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Increase your distance

- Take extra care

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Follow the speed limit

- Wear your seatbelt

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Avoid distractions

- Never drink and drive

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Drive to the road conditions, allowing extra room to slow down and stop