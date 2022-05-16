The weather service has warned the thunderstorms in various areas of Yorkshire may bring some disruption to travel in some places.

Travellers can expect the following:

- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Yorkshire as thunderstorms are predicted. (Pic credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

- Delays to train services are possible.

- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

- A chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.

Weather forecast for North Yorkshire (York)

1200 - 1300

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

13C temperature.

4mph wind.

1300 - 1400

A 50 per cent chance of rain.

13C temperature.

6mph wind.

1400 - 1500

A 20 per cent chance of rain.

14C temperature.

6mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There’s a 10 per cent chance of rain.

15C temperature.

6mph wind.

1600 - 1700

A 10 per cent chance of rain.

17C temperature.

5mph wind.

1700 - 1800

There’s a 10 per cent chance of rain.

18C temperature.

6mph wind.

1800 - 1900

A thunderstorm is set to arrive around this time.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

18C temperature.

5mph wind.

1900 - 2000

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

17C temperature.

5mph wind.

2000 - 2100

A 10 per cent chance of rain.

17C temperature.

6mph wind.

2100 - 2200

Less than five per cent chance of rain.

16C temperature.

8mph wind.

2200 - 2300

There’s a less than five per cent chance of rain.

15C temperature.

7mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There is a less than five per cent chance of rain.

15C temperature.

10mph wind.

Weather forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield)

1200 - 1300

There’s a 20 per cent chance of rain.

14C temperature.

7mph wind.

1300 - 1400

A 10 per cent chance of rain.

15C temperature.

8mph wind.

1400 - 1500

There’s a 20 per cent chance of rain.

17C temperature.

8mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain.

18C temperature.

10mph wind.

1600 - 1700

There’s a 30 per cent chance of rain.

19C temperature.

12mph wind.

1700 - 1800

A thunderstorm is expected around this time of the day.

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.

20C temperature.

13mph wind.

1800 - 1900

Another thunderstorm is expected at this time.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

18C temperature.

14mph wind.

1900 - 2000

A 30 per cent chance of rain.

18C temperature.

14mph wind.

2000 - 2100

There’s a less than five per cent chance of rain.

17C temperature.

15mph wind.

2100 - 2200

There’s a less than five per cent chance of rain.

16C temperature.

15mph wind.

2200 - 2300

A less than five per cent chance of rain.

15C temperature.

12mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There is a less than five per cent chance of rain.

14C temperature.

9mph wind.

Weather forecast for West Yorkshire (Leeds)

1200 - 1300

There’s an 80 per cent chance of rain.

13C temperature.

6mph wind.

1300 - 1400

There’s a 50 per cent chance of rain.

14C temperature.

6mph wind.

1400 - 1500

A 10 per cent chance of rain.

14C temperature.

6mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There’s a 10 per cent chance of rain.

16C temperature.

4mph wind.

1600 - 1700

A thunderstorm is expected around this time.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

17C temperature.

5mph wind.

1700 - 1800

A thunderstorm is expected around this time.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

18C temperature.

6mph wind.

1800 - 1900

A 10 per cent chance of rain.

18C temperature.

6mph wind.

1900 - 2000

A thunderstorm is expected around this time.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

18C temperature.

8mph wind.

2000 - 2100

A 10 per cent chance of rain.

17C temperature.

6mph wind.

2100 - 2200

There is a less than five per cent chance of rain.

16C temperature.

7mph wind.

2200 - 2300

A 10 per cent chance of rain.

15C temperature.

9mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There is a less than five per cent chance of rain.

15C temperature.