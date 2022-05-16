The weather service has warned the thunderstorms in various areas of Yorkshire may bring some disruption to travel in some places.
Travellers can expect the following:
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
- Delays to train services are possible.
- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.
- A chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.
Below is an hourly forecast for North Yorkshire (York), South Yorkshire (Sheffield) and West Yorkshire (Leeds).
Weather forecast for North Yorkshire (York)
1200 - 1300
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
13C temperature.
4mph wind.
1300 - 1400
A 50 per cent chance of rain.
13C temperature.
6mph wind.
1400 - 1500
A 20 per cent chance of rain.
14C temperature.
6mph wind.
1500 - 1600
There’s a 10 per cent chance of rain.
15C temperature.
6mph wind.
1600 - 1700
A 10 per cent chance of rain.
17C temperature.
5mph wind.
1700 - 1800
There’s a 10 per cent chance of rain.
18C temperature.
6mph wind.
1800 - 1900
A thunderstorm is set to arrive around this time.
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
18C temperature.
5mph wind.
1900 - 2000
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
17C temperature.
5mph wind.
2000 - 2100
A 10 per cent chance of rain.
17C temperature.
6mph wind.
2100 - 2200
Less than five per cent chance of rain.
16C temperature.
8mph wind.
2200 - 2300
There’s a less than five per cent chance of rain.
15C temperature.
7mph wind.
2300 - 0000
There is a less than five per cent chance of rain.
15C temperature.
10mph wind.
Weather forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield)
1200 - 1300
There’s a 20 per cent chance of rain.
14C temperature.
7mph wind.
1300 - 1400
A 10 per cent chance of rain.
15C temperature.
8mph wind.
1400 - 1500
There’s a 20 per cent chance of rain.
17C temperature.
8mph wind.
1500 - 1600
There is a 30 per cent chance of rain.
18C temperature.
10mph wind.
1600 - 1700
There’s a 30 per cent chance of rain.
19C temperature.
12mph wind.
1700 - 1800
A thunderstorm is expected around this time of the day.
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.
20C temperature.
13mph wind.
1800 - 1900
Another thunderstorm is expected at this time.
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
18C temperature.
14mph wind.
1900 - 2000
A 30 per cent chance of rain.
18C temperature.
14mph wind.
2000 - 2100
There’s a less than five per cent chance of rain.
17C temperature.
15mph wind.
2100 - 2200
There’s a less than five per cent chance of rain.
16C temperature.
15mph wind.
2200 - 2300
A less than five per cent chance of rain.
15C temperature.
12mph wind.
2300 - 0000
There is a less than five per cent chance of rain.
14C temperature.
9mph wind.
Weather forecast for West Yorkshire (Leeds)
1200 - 1300
There’s an 80 per cent chance of rain.
13C temperature.
6mph wind.
1300 - 1400
There’s a 50 per cent chance of rain.
14C temperature.
6mph wind.
1400 - 1500
A 10 per cent chance of rain.
14C temperature.
6mph wind.
1500 - 1600
There’s a 10 per cent chance of rain.
16C temperature.
4mph wind.
1600 - 1700
A thunderstorm is expected around this time.
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
17C temperature.
5mph wind.
1700 - 1800
A thunderstorm is expected around this time.
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
18C temperature.
6mph wind.
1800 - 1900
A 10 per cent chance of rain.
18C temperature.
6mph wind.
1900 - 2000
A thunderstorm is expected around this time.
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
18C temperature.
8mph wind.
2000 - 2100
A 10 per cent chance of rain.
17C temperature.
6mph wind.
2100 - 2200
There is a less than five per cent chance of rain.
16C temperature.
7mph wind.
2200 - 2300
A 10 per cent chance of rain.
15C temperature.
9mph wind.
2300 - 0000
There is a less than five per cent chance of rain.
15C temperature.
10mph wind.