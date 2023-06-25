The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Yorkshire - here are the times they are expected to hit.

Thunderstorms are set to develop across northern England and Scotland on Sunday, June 25, 2023 and are expected to cause disruption and localised flooding in the afternoon and evening of Sunday.

As cooler conditions follow from the west, thunderstorms will develop in some areas from early afternoon. There is also a chance that an organised line of thunderstorms could develop across northern Britain during Sunday afternoon before clearing east into the North Sea during the evening. This is likely to occur across eastern parts of the warning area including northeast England and eastern Scotland.

Amounts of rainfall will vary significantly, but some locations could see 30-40 mm in one to two hours. Frequent lightning, large hail (up to 3 cm in diameter) and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.

Stormy weather during Storm Francis. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

According to the Met Office, Yorkshire residents should expect the following to occur:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings and temporary outdoor structures from floodwater, lightning strikes, large hail or strong winds.

- There is also a small chance that some communities may become temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The Met Office explains that thunderstorms can take place at any time of the year, but it is during the summer months when thunderstorms in the UK are most likely to produce large hail, gusty winds and torrential downpours that can cause disruption to transport networks and damage property.

What times will thunderstorms hit Yorkshire?

Thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of Yorkshire from the afternoon through to the evening of Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Leeds

Thunderstorms are expected to occur at 1pm, 2pm, 5pm and 6pm in Leeds.

York

In York, thunderstorms are set to hit at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 5pm today.

Sheffield

They are expected at 2pm and 4pm in Sheffield.

Bradford

Thunderstorms are expected just two times of the day: 1pm and 2pm.

Doncaster

Again, thunderstorms are predicted to take place twice today in Doncaster: 3pm and 6pm.

Northallerton

Thunderstorms are expected to hit at 3pm and 4pm today in Northallerton.

Halifax

Thunderstorms are predicted to occur six times during the day today: 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm and 6pm.

Harrogate

They are expected at around 2pm today in Harrogate.

Wakefield

Thunderstorms are predicted to occur at around 2pm in Wakefield on Sunday.

Hull