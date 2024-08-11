The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across various locations in Yorkshire - here is when they are expected to occur.

It is predicted that thunderstorms will develop over western parts of the UK and move northeast during the second half of Sunday (August 11) night, strengthening into Monday (August 12) morning.

While not all parts of the warning region are expected to see them, an area of increasingly organised thunderstorms is likely to build up a mixture of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds, according to the Met Office.

It is possible there will be some torrential downpours, with 20-40mm in places, and a potential for 40-60mm of rain to fall in one to two hours very locally, with hail up to 2cm in diameter.

A man jumps over a puddle during a thunderstorm. (Pic credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Thunderstorms may create a myriad of disruptions and damage to infrastructure on Monday including spray and sudden flooding which could result in difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also a chance that some communities could become temporarily cut off by flooded roads. Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services may be possible, should flooding or lightning strikes occur.

Power cuts could also occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost as a result of thunderstorms and homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The thunderstorms are expected to clear by Monday afternoon and may impact Yorkshire cities and towns such as Leeds, York, Middlesbrough, Bradford, Scarborough and Northallerton.