A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms set to hit areas across Yorkshire - here is everything you need to know.

Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of Yorkshire on Friday as yellow weather warnings have been imposed.

There are likely to be heavy downpours across most of the country as the Met Office has issued thunderstorm warnings heading into the weekend.

The weather service has warned of a risk of flash flooding and lightning strikes causing transport delays and power cuts.

A couple shelter under an umbrella during a dog walk in torrential rain and thunderstorms. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Parts of Northeast England such as Durham and Yorkshire may see up to 25mm of rain in less than an hour, as well as frequent lightning and large hail.

A warm and humid airmass is moving across the UK leading to thunderstorms and heavy downpour.

The Met Office has issued thunderstorm warnings which will be enforced for Northeast England from Friday on July 18, 2025 at 11am and for the majority of England from Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 12am through until Saturday at 9pm.

The yellow weather warnings have been issued since 11am on Friday for Leeds, York, Hull and Harrogate, whereas the warning will be enforced in Sheffield and Bradford on Saturday from 12am.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Jason Kelly, said: “More warnings could be issued for the weekend and early next week. Keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for updates as the picture develops.

“Within the warm and humid airmass we will potentially see temperatures reaching 30°C or more for parts of eastern England by Friday, with very warm and muggy conditions continuing into the weekend in parts of central and southern England.”

On Sunday, July 20, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue, moving northwards across the UK throughout the day.

There will be some drier and brighter spells between the showers and it will feel warm or very warm in sunshine.

Throughout Friday afternoon and evening, the thunderstorms may potentially cause disruption to transport and infrastructure.

People in Yorkshire should expect:

- Delays to train services

- Some short term loss of power and other services

- Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

- Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, resulting in some damage to buildings or structures

On Saturday, heavy rain, with some thunderstorms, may also result in disruption in places.

People in Yorkshire should expect:

- Spray and sudden flooding - could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Power cuts may occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- Flooding of homes and businesses may happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, that could result in danger to life