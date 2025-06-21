A Met Office map shows when heavy downpours are forecast to hit Yorkshire, as a thunderstorm warning is issued.

A Met Office thunderstorm warning has been issued for Yorkshire.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place from 17:00 on June 21 to 03:00 on June 22.

The warning reads: “Thunderstorms may cause some impacts in places on Saturday evening and night.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit Yorkshire at around 15:30 on June 21. | Met Office

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Whilst some showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected during Saturday afternoon, further and potentially intense thunderstorms are likely to develop during Saturday evening across northwest England and perhaps northeast Wales. Whilst there is still some uncertainty in when and where these develop, thunderstorms could produce a combination of frequent lightning, large hail, strong winds and heavy rain (in places, 30-40 mm in less than 2 hours) as they move northeast into northeast England and perhaps southeast Scotland overnight. Thunderstorms are expected to move offshore into the North Sea during the latter part of Saturday night. “

Met Office Yorkshire and Humber weather forecast

June 21 day

Dry with bright or sunny spells at first. Then cloud increases to bring a chance of thunderstorms. The thunderstorms may become severe with downpours, hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning this afternoon and evening. Becoming widely hot again. Maximum temperature 30 °C.

June 21 night

Scattered thunderstorms, perhaps locally severe with downpours, gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning, will gradually clear away eastwards. Dry conditions with clear spells will follow. Minimum temperature 16 °C.

June 22

Breezy with often large amounts of cloud and scattered showers, but also some sunny spells. Some showers turn heavy through the afternoon. Feeling fresher everywhere compared to recent days. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

June 23 to June 25

Monday fresher, windy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Tuesday cloudy with occasional light rain or showers. Wednesday scattered showers are likely. Temperatures generally closer to average.