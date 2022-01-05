The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice in parts of Yorkshire this week - and snow is forecast for Thursday (January 6). Yorkshire Water has warned that household pipes could freeze and burst due to the cold weather this week, and advised customers to take precautions.

Residents can wrap pipes in foam insulation to help stop them freezing, the water company stated.

Furthermore, if pipes do freeze, customers should turn the water off at the stop tap and defrost the pipe with a hairdryer.

Yorkshire Water have warned pipes could freeze this week

The company warned that a naked flame should never be used to defrost a pipe.

While Yorkshire Water looks after the region’s network and underground pipes - which are also prone to bursts when temperatures fluctuate - pipes in gardens, homes, or businesses, are generally the homeowner’s responsibility.

Martyn Hattersley, head of demand management at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re watching temperatures closely and keeping an eye on our assets, as we do tend to see more bursts during a steep drop in temperature.

“We’ll have leakage inspectors out and about every day, as well as using some of the latest technologies to detect and fix leaks as quickly as possible.

“We’re encouraging customers to do their bit too – by reducing the likelihood of a burst in their home or business.