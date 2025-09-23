Yorkshire Water issues hosepipe ban update amid torrential rainfall

Despite a record rise in the region’s reservoir levels, the hosepipe ban is set to remain in place, Yorkshire Water has said.

After heavy rainfall over the last week, reservoir stocks have increased to 45.6 per cent, up almost 15 percentage points over that time.

This includes Scar House reservoir in Nidderdale, which has had more than 3bn litres added, and Grimwith reservoir, near Grassington, receiving 2.7bn litres.

However, the stocks still remain well below the average for this time of year, which is 70 per cent.

Yorkshire Water indicated that the hosepipe restrictions, which were brought in on July 11 after the driest and hottest spring on record, could last into the winter.

It’s the only water company to have a complete hosepipe ban across its entire service area.

Low water levels at Yorkshire Water's Agden Reservoir, near Sheffield. PIC: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Dave Kaye, director of water services at Yorkshire Water, said: “The rainfall we’ve seen over the last seven days has had a significant impact – the largest weekly increase in stocks we’ve seen in 30 years.

“The rain over the last seven days has also recharged groundwater and the region’s rivers.

“The recharge of the rivers means we can enact our drought orders and permits to allow the reservoirs maximum recovery.

“While the increase in reservoir and groundwater stocks is positive and very welcome after the driest summer on record, our stocks are still well below where they should be at this time of year.

“We hope the reservoirs and groundwater will continue to recover through the autumn and winter months so we’re in a good position entering 2026.

“The hosepipe restrictions remain in place and will be in effect until reservoir and groundwater levels have seen sufficient recovery.