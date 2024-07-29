There are weather warnings issued as hot weather and thunderstorms hit Yorkshire this week and temperatures exceed 26C.

The alert is in effect from Monday, July 29 at 9am to Wednesday, July 31 at 11am.

There are likely to be minor impacts across the health and social care sector, including increased use of healthcare services by the vulnerable population and increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm.

Sunny weather. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

The Met Office predicts an increasingly warm forecast but a risk of thundery breakdown mid-week in Yorkshire.

Temperatures will reach up to 28C and skies will remain largely clear and sunny with occasional clouds.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop on Thursday, August 1, 2024 and may lead to some disruption.

Residents of areas in Yorkshire including Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford, Harrogate, Doncaster and Scarborough can expect spray and sudden flooding that could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes take place, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is also a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost and potentially flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. There is also a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

The heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to take place across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon. While the exact location of showers is still unknown, we know that Yorkshire will be affected and some places will stay dry all day.

The heaviest showers could result in 20-30mm within an hour, with 24 hour accumulations possibly reaching as much as 70-90mm where multiple showers affect the same location.

The Met Office advises you to consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

You should also prepare to protect your property and people from injury; before gusty winds arrive, check to make sure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include: bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds and fences.

Make sure you give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train services, and amending your travel plans if necessary.

People manage better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance, such as considering gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, make sure you find yourself a safe enclosed shelter such as a car to protect yourself. Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area, move to lower ground.