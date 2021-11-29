The Met Office has warned of icy patches on roads, pavements, and cycle paths in some parts of Yorkshire on Monday (November 29), making accidents more likely and journey times longer.

People in the region must also take care when out and about walking, with icy surfaces also increasing the risk of slips and falls.

The yellow weather warning has been issued for Harrogate, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford, Grimsby, Hull, Beverly, Ripon, and Northallerton, while conditions on the Yorkshire coast - which took a battering from Storm Arwen - should be better.

Sheep in the snow at Woodlesford, Leeds [Image: Simon Hulme]

Yorkshire folk have woken up to a rather cold Monday morning, with the odd shower continuing near the coast, but conditions are expected to become milder as the day progresses.

Cloud will increase into the afternoon, according to The Met Office, with outbreaks of rain arriving from the west into the evening, accompanied by freshening winds and a slightly milder feel.

Tonight will be largely overcast, with occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle, although it is expected to be milder than recent nights, remaining largely frost free.

The maximum temperature on Monday will be 4C.

Warmer temperatures - up to 11C - are anticipated for Tuesday, which will be cloudy, mild, and breezy with patchy rain throughout the day which will turn heavier in the evening.

A colder Wednesday will follow, with bright and breezy weather after early rain clears.

The temperature will stay low as Thursday arrives, with strong winds possible and some early showers.