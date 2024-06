A warning of thunderstorms and heavy showers has been issued for much of the north of England, despite sunnier weather elsewhere.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning from 11am to 9pm on Tuesday, covering much of Yorkshire, the East Midlands and parts of north-west and north-east England.

The storms are set to cover most Leeds, York, Harrogate, Sheffield and Hull. Coastal towns like Scarborough do not look set to get the storms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said lightning could damage a few buildings and structures and that short-term loss of power and the flooding of a few homes and businesses was possible.

A warning of thunderstorms and heavy showers has been issued for much of the north of England, despite sunnier weather elsewhere.The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning from 11am to 9pm on Tuesday, covering much of Yorkshire, the East Midlands and parts of north-west and north-east England.

They said there was a good chance driving conditions “will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus”, and delays to train services were also possible.

The Met Office said showers would develop on Tuesday, becoming heavy with some thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.

They said some will be slow-moving with lightning, hail and heavy rain, and a few places seeing 20mm to 3 mm of rain in one hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the rest of the UK is forecast to have dry conditions with sunny spells on Tuesday, with temperatures in London above 20C.

Temperatures so far this month have been a few degrees below their seasonal average, affecting small businesses which rely on tourism or high street foot traffic at the start of summer.