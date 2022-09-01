Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has revealed the areas in Yorkshire where it will experience rainfall for the first time in a while.

For months Yorkshire has been drying up due to the hot weather which has resulted in fire outbreaks in various parts of the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many Yorkshire locals will be happy to hear that parts of God’s Own Country will finally see some rainfall over the next week.

Rainfall is heading towards Yorkshire this week. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

When will it rain in Yorkshire?

It is expected to rain today (Thursday, September 1), Saturday (September 3), Sunday (September 4) and potentially in the beginning of next week too depending on the area.

Where in Yorkshire will it rain?

According to the Met Office, the region will have sunny periods, however, some patchy clouds may develop at times and the odd light shower is possible, mainly across the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales.

We have included the particular areas in these countryside parts where it will rain along with an approximate time when it is predicted to shower.

Thursday, September 1

Helmsley, North York Moors

Between 3pm and 4pm it is expected to rain here.

Malton, North York Moors

From 3pm it is predicted to rain.

Saturday, September 3

Leyburn, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Settle, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is predicted to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Ingleton, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Skipton, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Ripon, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Burnsall, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 1pm (with potential thunderstorms), 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Malham, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Horton in Ribblesdale, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Kettlewell, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Grassington, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Richmond, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is predicted to fall at 10am, 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Hawes, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is forecast to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Sunday, September 4

Middlesbrough, North York Moors

The rain is predicted to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Leyburn, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Settle, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is predicted to fall at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Ingleton, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Skipton, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to appear at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Ripon, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Burnsall, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Malham, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Horton in Ribblesdale, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Kettlewell, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Grassington, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Richmond, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is predicted to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Hawes, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is forecast to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Monday, September 5

Castleton, North York Moors

The rain is expected to fall at 10am, 4pm and 7pm.

Guisborough, North York Moors

The rain is predicted to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Middlesbrough, North York Moors

The rain is predicted to fall at 7am, 4pm and 7pm.

Leyburn, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 7am, 1pm and 4pm.

Settle, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is predicted to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Ingleton, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to appear at 7am, 4pm and 7pm.

Skipton, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 7am, 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 7am, 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Ripon, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 7am, 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Burnsall, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 7am, 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Malham, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 7am, 1pm and 4pm.

Horton in Ribblesdale, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 7am, 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Kettlewell, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to fall at 7am, 1pm and 4pm.

Grassington, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 7am, 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Richmond, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is predicted to fall at 7am, 10am, 1pm and 7pm.

Hawes, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is forecast to fall at 7am, 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Tuesday, September 6

Castleton, North York Moors

The rain is expected to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Guisborough, North York Moors

The rain is predicted to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Leyburn, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Settle, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is predicted to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Ingleton, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Skipton, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Ripon, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 4pm and 7pm.

Burnsall, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Malham, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Horton in Ribblesdale, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Kettlewell, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Grassington, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Richmond, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is predicted to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Hawes, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is forecast to fall at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Wednesday, September 7

Leyburn, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Skipton, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Pateley Bridge, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is expected to fall at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Ripon, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Burnsall, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Horton in Ribblesdale, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is predicted to fall at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Kettlewell, Yorkshire Dales

The rain is forecast to fall at 10am, 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm.

Grassington, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is expected to fall at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Richmond, Yorkshire Dales

Rain is predicted to fall at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Hawes, Yorkshire Dales