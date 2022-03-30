Yorkshire weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice across region as snow forecast in some areas

Hail and snow could cause icy surfaces in much of Yorkshire, the Met Office warned, with travel disruption possible.
The weather warning covers the Yorkshire coast, as well as Leeds, Wakefield, Bradford, Ripon, Huddersfield, Sheffield, York, much of north Yorkshire, and the areas north of Hull.
On Wednesday, snow showers are forecast to settle briefly across inland areas - although the sun is expected to break through the clouds in some places.
It will be a cold day, with a maximum temperature of 5 C.
The snow will continue overnight, with strong winds near the coast, and Yorkshire is expected to wake on Thursday to frost and blustery winter showers.
As Thursday continues, the showers should ease off - but it will be another cold day with a maximum temperature of 7 C.