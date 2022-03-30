Yorkshire weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice across region as snow forecast in some areas

The weather warning covers the Yorkshire coast, as well as Leeds, Wakefield, Bradford, Ripon, Huddersfield, Sheffield, York, much of north Yorkshire, and the areas north of Hull.

On Wednesday, snow showers are forecast to settle briefly across inland areas - although the sun is expected to break through the clouds in some places.

Ice and snow are forecast in parts of Yorkshire

It will be a cold day, with a maximum temperature of 5 C.

The snow will continue overnight, with strong winds near the coast, and Yorkshire is expected to wake on Thursday to frost and blustery winter showers.