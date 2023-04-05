The weather is set to brighten later in the week across Yorkshire - here are the weather predictions for the region over Easter weekend.

Following a mostly fine and settled start to the week, there is expected to be some more unsettled weather followed by a drier, brighter end to the week. Met Office meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “The week will start off mostly fine, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-teens for most, while the nights will be cold with a chance of some overnight frost in places.

“The weather will be breezier and cloudier in parts of the northwest with some patchy light rain at times.” Bright, clear spells and light winds are expected by the start of the Easter break as well as drier conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy chief meteorologist, Helen Caughey, said: “Although there will be some chilly nights it will be pleasant by day with sunny spells and some light winds, though on paper temperatures will be around average for the time of year.

A few visitors to Scarborough enjoying the bright sunny Spring Day. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“While there is still some uncertainty in the detailed forecast for Easter Sunday and Monday, the general trend is for fine weather in the south and east while it looks like it could turn more unsettled in the north and west. Fairly typical spring weather for us.

“The best thing you can do if you’ve got outdoor plans is make sure you’re always using the most up to date forecast.”

Weather forecast for Yorkshire across Easter weekend

This evening and tonight (April 5), there will be clouds with further spells of rain, heavy at times, and drizzle in Yorkshire. Dry conditions spreading from the west Thursday morning (April 6), but remaining overcast with some early fog developing. Winds will generally become lighter throughout the night with a minimum temperature of 6C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, it will be a generally dry start to the day before scattered showers, some heavy and possibly thundery, develop in the afternoon. Continuing into the evening, before dissipating overnight to leave clear skies. Winds will strengthen along the coast. The maximum temperature for Yorkshire will be 13C.