This year Good Friday is on April 7, Easter Sunday is on April 9 and Easter Monday is on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays which means that most offices will be closed and people will take two days off work and supermarket opening times will differ on these days.
What are the opening times for Yorkshire supermarkets on Easter bank holidays?
Tesco Superstore, Thirsk
Address: Station Road Thirsk, YO7 1PZ.
Opening times:
Good Friday: 6am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm
Morrisons, Leeds
Address: 89 Otley Road, Guiseley, Leeds LS20 8AW.
Opening times:
Good Friday: 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 6am to 11pm
Asda Supermarket, Malton
Address: Norton Road, Norton, Malton, YO17 9RD.
Opening times:
Good Friday: 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am to 8pm
Marks and Spencer, Wetherby
Address: Wetherby Service Area, Kirk Deighton, Wetherby, LS22 5GT.
Opening times:
Good Friday: Open 24 hours
Easter Sunday: Open 24 hours
Easter Monday: Open 24 hours
Sainsbury's, Harrogate
Address: Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG2 8QZ.
Opening times:
Good Friday: 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am to 8pm
Waitrose & Partners York
Address: Foss Islands Road, York, YO31 7UL.
Opening times:
Good Friday: 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm
Tesco Express, Barnsley
Address: Wombwell Lane, Barnsley, S70 3NS.
Opening times:
Good Friday: 6am to 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm