Easter 2023 Yorkshire supermarket opening times: What are the opening times for Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday?

With Easter approaching, Yorkshire supermarkets will be altering their opening times for the upcoming Easter bank holidays.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:00 BST

This year Good Friday is on April 7, Easter Sunday is on April 9 and Easter Monday is on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays which means that most offices will be closed and people will take two days off work and supermarket opening times will differ on these days.

What are the opening times for Yorkshire supermarkets on Easter bank holidays?

Tesco Superstore, Thirsk

Tesco logo. (Pic credit: Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images)
Address: Station Road Thirsk, YO7 1PZ.

Opening times:

Good Friday: 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm

Morrisons, Leeds

Address: 89 Otley Road, Guiseley, Leeds LS20 8AW.

Opening times:

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 6am to 11pm

Asda Supermarket, Malton

Address: Norton Road, Norton, Malton, YO17 9RD.

Opening times:

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am to 8pm

Marks and Spencer, Wetherby

Address: Wetherby Service Area, Kirk Deighton, Wetherby, LS22 5GT.

Opening times:

Good Friday: Open 24 hours

Easter Sunday: Open 24 hours

Easter Monday: Open 24 hours

Sainsbury's, Harrogate

Address: Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG2 8QZ.

Opening times:

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am to 8pm

Waitrose & Partners York

Address: Foss Islands Road, York, YO31 7UL.

Opening times:

Good Friday: 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm

Tesco Express, Barnsley

Address: Wombwell Lane, Barnsley, S70 3NS.

Opening times:

Good Friday: 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am to 6pm

