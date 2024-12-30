Yorkshire weather: Yellow cold health alert issued across the region as temperatures set to drop in the new year with significant impacts including potentially rise in deaths
The yellow cold health alert is in effect from 9am on January 1 until 9am on January 4, 2025 across Yorkshire and the Humber.
The UKHSA has announced that the alert has a matrix score of 10 which means that significant impacts are possible across health and social care services.
This includes:
- A rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions and we may also see impacts on younger age groups.
- An increased demand for remote health care services.
- Impacts on the workforce affecting delivery of services.
- Challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18C leading to more risk to vulnerable people.
The UKHSA has provided guidance on how to take action for a range of professional groups with a duty of care to respond, with action cards available for commissioners, health and social care providers, and the voluntary and community sector. This information can be found on the UKHSA website.
While exposure to cold weather can affect anyone, some people are especially at risk. There is also guidance on how to stay safe during cold weather.
The Cold Health Alert Service in England runs from November 1 to March 31 each year, in partnership with the Met Office. This is the period when low temperatures are likely to occur.
If the UKHSA observes low temperatures outside of this period, we will issue an extraordinary cold health alert. If this happens, stakeholders should take the usual public health actions.
